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Canada's Wildfire Management Failures Choke Millions Of Americans With Toxic Smoke

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Canada's wildfire management policies are once again falling short, as toxic smoke plumes blanket much of the northeastern US and drive air pollution to dangerously high levels. 

Air quality readings in cities including Detroit, Milwaukee, and Toledo exceeded 500, well above the 300 threshold considered unsafe. Chicago, Cleveland, Minneapolis, and Toronto also recorded unsafe levels, while conditions in Washington, Philadelphia, and New York deteriorated into unhealthy territory.

At this time of year, smoke from Canadian wildfires usually pours into the US, exposing tens of millions of Americans to dangerous air quality.

The recurring cross-border pollution is Canada's repeated failure to address wildfire prevention and mitigation adequately.

"Canada continues to fail to manage its forests. Controlled burns, thinning and clearing debris would go a long way toward preventing this from happening every summer," the conservative environmental nonprofit American Conservation Coalition wrote on X. 

It should be investigated whether arson or inadequate forest management has contributed to the wildfire chaos in Canada, which is imposing major health risks on the US. Much of the left-wing media points to climate change, while rarely covering forest management failures.

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