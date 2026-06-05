Climate Change: No. 1 Problem Of No Nation?

Despite claims of new records for global high temperatures every few years now, the topic of climate change has still not reached the top of the agenda for many people.

As Valentine Fouurreau reports, data from Statista Consumer Insights shows respondents in none of the 32 nations covered by the survey collectively rated climate change as the most important problem for their own country when asked to name the issues that were of the biggest significance to them.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Of the countries included in our infographic, Japan comes closest with climate change being named as a severe issue by the fifth-highest number of respondents, followed by China and India in rank 7.

Generally, this is more of an expression of the few problems of Japanese and Chinese people, as still only 27 percent and 21 percent, respectively, rated the climate change issue as severe.

Despite ranking only seventh in India, climate change was recognized as a big problem there by more people, 34.

Among developed nations such as France, Germany, South Korea or the U.S., worry about climate change hovered between 23 and 28 percent.