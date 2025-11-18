Climate Scientists Claim That Global Warming Is Going To Cause A New Ice Age?

In the past, climate change has been consistently ranked as a "top concern" for people all over the world. However, that priority has shifted in recent years according to a revealing study published in October by global research firm Ipsos.

The change has been dramatic. In 2025, public concern over climate change has fallen sharply behind concerns of war and economic instability, with geopolitical turmoil and the cost of living crisis. Ipsos' 2025 Global Consumer Awareness Survey, which was published in collaboration with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), covers 50 countries and surveyed more than 40,000 respondents. It found that war and the economy now dominate public worries at 52%, while climate change trails at just 31%.

Climate scientists say this drop in public concern over global warming is disturbing. They claim 2024 was the "hottest year on record" (which is a lie), and that the populace should be more worried, not less.

The public is, of course, more concerned about the immediate dangers to their standard of living and such threats have easily supplanted climate change: A threat which we have been browbeaten with over the course of decades even though it never seems to materialize.

However, education on the facts surrounding climate change has also given the public perspective and people are beginning to realize that climate science might just be one of the biggest scams of the 21st Century. In other words, the indoctrination is failing and less and less people are buying into the hysteria.

Climate science is an industry that us built like a labyrinthine bureaucracy. Various governments worldwide spend around $10 billion annually on direct funding for climate research. The scam is lucrative, and so the scam must continue. But what happens when climate predictions turn out consistently false and the public gets wise?

Time to switch gears and fabricate new fears...

Popular Mechanics is on the case (yet again), promoting a new climate science theory that global warming is going to get so bad it will trigger a new ice age. Yes, it's the complete opposite of what global warming theorists have been positing for years, but let's ignore that fact for a moment.

A new study suggests that biological and oceanic process—supercharged by anthropogenic climate change—could eventually lead the Earth to overcorrect and send the planet into a deep freeze.

Popular Mechanic's claims:

"Today, the Earth is experiencing a warming period unlike any other. The Jurassic, which was warm due to high levels of atmospheric carbon, reached its sweltering temperatures gradually, whereas anthropogenic climate change has caused much more rapid shifts - so rapid, in fact, that certain climactic changes have been discernible even within the average human lifespan..."

None of this is true. They continue:

"Typically, one way the Earth regulates its temperature is through the slow weathering of silicate rocks—a process sometimes referred to as Earth’s “natural thermostat.” But a new study, led by scientists at the University of Bremen in German and the University of California (UC) Riverside, shows that a combination of biological and oceanic feedback loops (particularly those involving algae, phosphorus, and oxygen) could outpace this long-standing moderation strategy. This would paradoxically lead Earth to a premature deep freeze hundreds of thousands of years in the future..."

So, even if this theory was accurate, we've got plenty of time to figure it out. If you are familiar with the history of climate change propaganda dating back to the 1970's, then this idea might sound very familiar to you. Some of the first claims of impending climate doom were not about global warming, they were about global cooling. This was back when the narrative was not solidified and consensus had not yet been paid for.

In reality, today's "warming period" is actually one of the coldest periods in the history of the Earth. When climate scientists say that a particular year was the "hottest on record", what they omit is the length of the record they are referring to. Climate scientists base all of their claims of global warming on a 140 year record going back to the 1880s. This is a tiny sliver of time in the Earth's overall climate history. If you look at a record going back millions of years, you will find that our planet has had warming cycles far hotter than today.

Not only do they consistently lie about comparative temperatures and the climate record, they also lie about carbon emissions being the cause of warming trends. A graph of atmospheric carbon content over the same time frame shows no correlation or causation between carbon and warming.

One thing that is true is that global cooling would be more dangerous to the Earth than global warming. The most recent Ice Age was a devastating event that is projected to have killed up to 150,000 non-microbe species. On a grand scale of Earth-time, we have barely exited that disaster which ended 11,000 years ago.

In all likelihood the climate change industry is rushing to find a new narrative as the populace drifts away from global warming fear. Carbon taxation, population control, centralized government dominance of energy and industry all rely on people blindly accepting man-made climate change as real. Global cooling might make a comeback as the premier bogeyman of the future if global warming doesn't stick.