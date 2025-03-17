Cross-Country Monster Storm Leaves 40 Dead

A powerful storm swept across the country late last week and through the weekend, bringing a dangerous mix of severe weather, including torrential rain, tornados, and hail. The storm left a trail of destruction, claiming at least 40 lives and leveling hundreds of building structures, according to Fox Weather. By Monday morning, the system exited the Southeast, marching up the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coastal areas.

Cleanup and recovery efforts are underway across several central and eastern US states following the outbreak of dozens of tornados.

The FOX Forecast Center confirmed 56 tornadoes in 10 states so far, including EF-3 and EF-4 tornadoes.

Monster storm leaves at least 40 dead across the country. News you missed:

🌪️ At least two EF-4 tornadoes reported

🌬️ Hurricane-force winds batter East Coast

🌪️ At least two EF-4 tornadoes reported

🌬️ Hurricane-force winds batter East Coast

🔥 Critical fire threat for southern Plains

At least 40 deaths have been reported across seven Southern and Midwestern states, attributed to severe weather since last Friday.

Destruction footage:

Diaz, Arkansas



A preliminary EF4 (190mph) rating has been given on the #tornado that hit Diaz, Arkansas. Significant damage was noted along with ground scaring. @MyRadarWX @SevereStudios @NWSMemphis pic.twitter.com/Z9r6bOCakE — Jordan Hall (@JordanHallWX) March 17, 2025

Meanwhile, wildfires rage across the Plains...

#arson #wildfires #TXWX #FLWX #NEWX #MOWX: NOAA map shows Red Flag (very high risk of fire) as red and a winter storm watch in between as blue for parts of Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. https://t.co/xdZdc3zxFn pic.twitter.com/GUMbxhpgJf — USAS: Wildfires, Weather, Aviation, History 🇺🇲🌊 (@USAS_WW1) March 17, 2025

Monday's forecast: Thunderstorms and high winds have moved out of the Southeast, while the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coastal areas are experiencing rain and gusty winds this morning. Due to melting snow and ice, flooding is possible in parts of the interior Northeast and northern New England.

