DC Finally Breaks Longest Freeze Streak Since 1989

While Al Gore and the globalists were chatting up a storm at the World Economic Forum in Davos about cow fart-induced global warming, the eastern half of the U.S. was locked in a dangerous cold pattern not seen in decades.

The Washington Post's in-house weather team, known as the Capital Weather Gang, wrote on X that temperatures across the Washington, DC metro area finally edged up above freezing on Tuesday afternoon, ending a 233-hour stretch at or below freezing that began January 23 (or around the time when Gore was spewing global warming propaganda at WEF).

While just shy of ten full days, the nine-day run ties for the fifth-longest such streak on record, dating back to 1872. It also marks only the second time since records moved to National Airport in 1945 that D.C. has seen a freeze of this length, with the previous event occurring in December 1989.

The longest freeze in D.C. on record was a 12-day streak in early 1936 and in February 1895.

REJOICE! It is above freezing in DC. 💃🕺



Just barely, but it counts.



The thermometer ticked up to 33 in D.C. at 2 p.m. It's the first time the city has risen above 32 since January 23 at 8 p.m.



That's a streak of 233 hours at or below freezing, now done.

Although we closed… pic.twitter.com/vcuy5Lwmlm — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) February 2, 2026

Actual average weather temperatures across the D.C. metro show the deep freeze ended on Tuesday afternoon. However, forecasts show another blast of arctic air is slated for this weekend.

Down south, the National Weather Service in Miami reported that Sunday marked the coldest temperature in 36 years, matching the 1989 record.

2/1 @ 6PM: The coldest temperature in roughly 36 years (1989) was observed in West Palm Beach this morning, breaking the old record low temp for the date.



Miami also set a new record low temp for the date, recording the coldest observed temperature in 16 years (2010). pic.twitter.com/UHg7PTpCD5 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 1, 2026

What a brutal winter it has been so far for the eastern half of the U.S.

Dangerous cold has stressed natural gas infrastructure, with freeze-offs briefly sending spot prices soaring before they reversed at the start of the week (read here). At the same time, heating demand from households and businesses pushed power prices sharply higher across the Mid-Atlantic, where grids are already under strain from data center expansion and years of grid mismanagement linked to failed green energy policies.

What saved the grid from collapse was the Trump administration's swift action to allow fossil-fuel power plants to operate around the clock. NatGas and coal power generation were the big winners.