Death Toll In Texas Floods Reaches 119 As Search Crews Race Against Time

The death toll from the devastating flash floods that swept across Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend has climbed to at least 119, with scores more still missing as search and rescue operations enter their sixth day.

A damaged house, following severe flash flooding, near the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, on July 8, 2025. Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP

The hardest hit region, Kerr County - known for its summer camps and riverfront retreats - accounted for 95 of the fatalities, including 59 adults and 36 children, local officials said on Wednesday. Among the dead are at least 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a century-old Christian camp for girls nestled along the banks of the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas.

Sheriff Larry Leitha, whose department has been coordinating the response in Kerr County, said more than two dozen of those killed remain unidentified, underscoring the challenges posed by the scale of the disaster and the swiftness of the floodwaters.

More than a foot of rain fell in under an hour on Saturday evening, officials said, triggering a sudden and violent rise in the Guadalupe River, which surged nearly 30 feet above normal levels - inundating low-lying areas, sweeping away vehicles, and overwhelming even elevated structures.

Governor Greg Abbott said Wednesday that more than 170 people across the region remain unaccounted for. Of those, 161 are believed to be missing in Kerr County alone, including five children and one counselor from Camp Mystic.

"We will not stop until every missing person is accounted for," said Abbott.

The additional 24 deaths occurred in neighboring counties; Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Tom Green, and Williamson, as the storm system carved a path of destruction through the Hill Country region, long known for its natural beauty and quiet charm.

Search and rescue teams, along with volunteers, continue to comb the area in an effort to locate the missing. Efforts are focused along miles of riverbank, where debris and strong currents have hampered access.

Authorities have not yet released a full accounting of property damage, but officials described the scale of destruction in central Texas as catastrophic. Governor Abbott’s office has not issued a formal disaster declaration as of Wednesday, but emergency personnel from multiple jurisdictions remain deployed.

Officials have not provided details on weather conditions in the days ahead, and it remains unclear whether additional rainfall could impact recovery operations.

As the search continues, families and local communities are grappling with grief and uncertainty. State agencies are coordinating with local authorities to provide support and assistance to survivors and displaced residents.