Did UAE's Cloud-Seeding Operation Flood Dubai?  

How it started with UAE's cloud seeding operations:

How it's going:

Thread of best videos I've been sent of the current situation in Dubai from the storm. pic.twitter.com/sK6aRL6Jdu — Charles Read (@chatwithcharles) April 16, 2024

Not so well...

All inbound flights to Dubai International Airport were diverted on Tuesday evening.

We are temporarily diverting arriving flights this evening until the weather conditions improve. Departures will continue to operate.



Together with our partners, we’re working to restore normal operations and minimise inconvenience to you.



Follow @DXB for further updates. — DXB (@DXB) April 16, 2024

"It's certainly not just cloud seeding. The convective clouds that are associated with the sorts of stormy weather we're facing form entirely naturally," UAE news website What's On said.

3" PWAT plenty for extreme tropical rains in Dubai regardless of cloud seeding pic.twitter.com/gn0NQxcoeT — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) April 16, 2024

Perhaps the government playing God by fiddling with Mother Nature has unintended consequences...