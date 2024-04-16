print-icon
Did UAE's Cloud-Seeding Operation Flood Dubai?  

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024 - 06:20 PM

How it started with UAE's cloud seeding operations: 

How it's going: 

Not so well...

All inbound flights to Dubai International Airport were diverted on Tuesday evening. 

"It's certainly not just cloud seeding. The convective clouds that are associated with the sorts of stormy weather we're facing form entirely naturally," UAE news website What's On said. 

Perhaps the government playing God by fiddling with Mother Nature has unintended consequences... 

