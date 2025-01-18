Doesn't Fit MSM Narrative: Parts Of US Could Rival Coldest January Since 1977

A dangerous deep freeze is set to grip large swaths of the Lower 48 for several days next week as a Polar Vortex drives temperatures below zero for tens of millions. Adding to the threat, a snowstorm is forecasted to track up the I-95 corridor on the US East Coast by late weekend.

Let's begin with the private weather forecaster BAMWX, who wrote on X, "Some of the coldest air of the season is in store next week!"

"Some record low temperatures will be in jeopardy next WED for some areas into MI, OH, western PA, into WV. With winds - wind chills will be even colder. Wind chills in the -20's F will be in play into portions of northern IL, northern IN, northern OH into WI/ MI next MON through WED," BAMWX said.

BAMWX highlighted that the brutal cold this month across the Lower 48, particularly in the Ohio Valley, could make this one of the coldest Januarys since 1977!

Morning European data trends right towards the direction of the BAM WX late Jan/Feb outlook from my video today.



Signals emerging for 3-4 winter storms next 2-3 weeks with continued cold shots esp. Midwest/Great Lakes and NE.



Could rival coldest JAN since 1977.



In the Ohio Valley, heating degree days, a measurement of how cold the temperature is and how much energy is needed to heat a building, has trended near multi-decade highs.

BAMWX noted that as cold weather pours into the Lower 48, conditions are setting up for multiple winter storms in the near future.

The next winter storm threat for the US East Coast comes late this weekend.

Ben Noll, a meteorologist at New Zealand's National Institute of Water & Atmospheric Research, warned: "Around 30 states and nearly 50 million people could experience temperatures below minus 10 degrees next week as a lobe of the polar vortex moves in."

