Major Dollar Tree Warehouse Demolished By Tornado, May Spark Supply Chain Chaos

A tornado outbreak on Saturday night across southern Oklahoma decimated a major distribution center for budget retailer Dollar Tree. The facility supplies stores across the Oklahoma-Texas area, plus other surrounding states, which may spark supply chain issues.

Professional storm chaser Aaron Rigsby posted several aerial images of the Dollar Tree distribution center in the Marietta area on X. The photos show the damage left behind after a tornado ripped through the center of the massive warehouse.

Images from Marietta, OK Tornado. Would appear as if cars and semis were tossed off the interstate last night next to the Dollar Tree DC that was impressively shredded to bits. #OKwx pic.twitter.com/2y46FeJfdF — Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) April 28, 2024

Another storm chaser, Brandon Clement, posted an up-close drone video of the wreckage, showing millions of products that won't arrive on store shelves anytime soon.

A tornado hit Matietta, OK. Destroying the Family Dollar Distribution center. It also hit a Dollar store, hospital and flipped cars and semis on I-35. #Tornado #Damage #OKWX #Oklahoma #WXTwitter pic.twitter.com/7AF7bgBcQ0 — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) April 28, 2024

Marietta is located in Love County. The country's sheriff's office posted on Facebook that "power lines everywhere and buildings have been destroyed."

"Significant damage to dollar tree warehouse, homeland, dollar general, nursing home, and part of the hospital," the sheriff's office said.

With the Marietta distribution center offline, this may spark significant disruptions in the supply of goods to stores located in Texas, Oklahoma, and surrounding states.

Dollar Tree operates 25 distribution centers nationwide, serving over 15,500 stores.

There is no official statement from the company specifying supply chain impacts.