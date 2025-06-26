Drag Queen Weather Hour On NBC's News Center Maine Ends With 404 Error

Months before President Trump officially began his second term, the cultural tide shifted.

The era of toxic wokeism and DEI propaganda—pushed by rogue, taxpayer-funded NGOs, bloated government bureaucracies lined with leftist activists, and globalist corporations—was collapsing under its own weight. Yet, in a glaring defiance and display of utter disconnect of where precisely the Overton Window stands today, a local television station in Maine greeted families turning into the weather on their television sets with a drag queen named "Chartreuse Money."

Dressed in what resembled a figure skating outfit, Chartreuse Money, featured on NBC's News Center Maine, told viewers earlier this week, "All it took was a pride parade to bring the sunshine out, honey."

Fast forward a few days—likely after massive backlash—and X user Libs of TikTok reports that the local media outlet "deleted the drag queen weather forecast after backlash."

DEI ends in a 404—diversity not found, inclusion failed, equity error....

UPDATE: NBC deleted the drag queen weather forecast after backlash according to @TheMaineWire https://t.co/9r99O3h0eL pic.twitter.com/VTfFVr7R4q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2025

Public records analysis reveals that News Center Maine is the joint TV news brand of WCSH-6 in Portland and WLBZ-2 in Bangor, owned by Tegna Inc.

Upstream ownership of Tegna has no surprises whatsoever...

What X users are saying:

HOW and WHY aren’t they bankrupt yet?



No way you survive and stay in business this long doing everything possible to hurt and destroy your business daily… there’s just NO WAY… seriously, HOW do you piss off and push away viewers/customers and continue to do it the next day? — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) June 26, 2025

DEI ideas always end with a 404 code. — Right (@Rigghht) June 26, 2025

Normalizing degeneracy, one weather report at a time. — jaime (@jaime_solis) June 26, 2025

The fact that NBC attempted that illustrates it is not a serious network — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) June 26, 2025

