Watch: Dramatic Footage Shows NYC Hit By 'Floodpocalypse' After Rainstorm

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced a state emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley following torrential rains and flash flooding.

I am declaring a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region.



Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 29, 2023

Insane footage has been uploaded on X this morning by citizen journalists across New York City, using their smartphones to capture flash floods that ripped through the metro area as a storm dumps several inches of rain in a very short period.

Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Manhattan are under a Flash Flood Warning until 1030 ET.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Manhattan until 10:30 AM. https://t.co/p85ZcWuiCP — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) September 29, 2023

"Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots," NYC Emergency Management said on X.

One meteorologist warns NYC is getting "slammed right now" with rainfall rates between 1-3 inches per hour.

NYC getting slammed right now. Rainfall Rates of 1-3" per hour. Flash Flood Warning for Nassau, NYC and portions of NE NJ. @abc7ny pic.twitter.com/TsXZjcBOrX — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) September 29, 2023

Footage on X shows widespread flooding in the metro area.

Whoa! Check out this clip from a NYC, #NewYork Live Cam just now as cars are being stalled in #Flood waters. There is currently a #FlashFloodWarning ongoing. 😲 #nywx @NWSNewYorkNY pic.twitter.com/lj38znJpmq — BirdingPeepWx (@BirdingPeepWx) September 29, 2023

📢 #BREAKING: NYC flood water enters houses!



Severe flooding happening in New York City. pic.twitter.com/DyPgJknCIl — Ready Breaking (@Ready_Breaking) September 29, 2023

Waterfalls into garden level apartments in #Brooklyn I hope people are going to higher ground this can be deadly. #flashflood Check out the full video of the chaos over on @WeatherRadar_US #NYC #NYCflood pic.twitter.com/Kl0flVo2uP — Jonathan Petramala (@jpetramala) September 29, 2023

Grand Central Parkway by LGA is a lake pic.twitter.com/lZrp9TKELZ — David Gelles (@dgelles) September 29, 2023

Traffic mess.

Widespread flight disruptions are being reported across the Northeast.

... and queue the 'climate chage' headlines.

Also, we hope Mayor Eric Adams provided shelter to all the new migrants who fled to NYC.

