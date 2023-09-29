print-icon
Watch: Dramatic Footage Shows NYC Hit By 'Floodpocalypse' After Rainstorm

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Sep 29, 2023 - 02:10 PM

Update (1022ET):

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced a state emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley following torrential rains and flash flooding. 

Insane footage has been uploaded on X this morning by citizen journalists across New York City, using their smartphones to capture flash floods that ripped through the metro area as a storm dumps several inches of rain in a very short period. 

Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Manhattan are under a Flash Flood Warning until 1030 ET. 

"Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots," NYC Emergency Management said on X. 

One meteorologist warns NYC is getting "slammed right now" with rainfall rates between 1-3 inches per hour. 

Footage on X shows widespread flooding in the metro area. 

Traffic mess. 

Widespread flight disruptions are being reported across the Northeast. 

... and queue the 'climate chage' headlines. 

Also, we hope Mayor Eric Adams provided shelter to all the new migrants who fled to NYC. 

*Developing... 

