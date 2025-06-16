print-icon
Dramatic Video: Flash Flood Wall Rips Through West Virginia Apartment Building

by Tyler Durden
Dramatic footage shared on X captures the devastating flash flooding that swept through north and central West Virginia on Sunday, prompting a state of emergency and the deployment of National Guard troops and FEMA teams to the city of Fairmont in Marion County.

Six people are confirmed dead, and two remain missing after torrential rains triggered flash flooding across parts of the state, according to Governor Patrick Morrisey.

An estimated 3 to 4 inches of rain fell in a short span, overwhelming small streams such as Middle Wheeling Creek, Little Wheeling Creek, and others across Ohio County, leading to widespread flooding.

One of the most dramatic videos shows a wall of water collapsing part of an apartment building in Fairmont. 

Other footage:

Governor Morrisey reported that about 61 homes were damaged, with more than 30 completely destroyed in Marion County alone.

“When bad things happen in West Virginia, we look out for our brothers and sisters,” Morrisey said.

The National Guard has been fully mobilized in both Marion and Ohio counties. Under a Trump administration, FEMA is expected to deliver quick assistance to residents displaced by the flooding, in contrast to the Biden-Harris regime's massive FEMA response failure in Western North Carolina late last year. 

