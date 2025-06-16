Dramatic Video: Flash Flood Wall Rips Through West Virginia Apartment Building

Dramatic footage shared on X captures the devastating flash flooding that swept through north and central West Virginia on Sunday, prompting a state of emergency and the deployment of National Guard troops and FEMA teams to the city of Fairmont in Marion County.

Six people are confirmed dead, and two remain missing after torrential rains triggered flash flooding across parts of the state, according to Governor Patrick Morrisey.

An estimated 3 to 4 inches of rain fell in a short span, overwhelming small streams such as Middle Wheeling Creek, Little Wheeling Creek, and others across Ohio County, leading to widespread flooding.

One of the most dramatic videos shows a wall of water collapsing part of an apartment building in Fairmont.

BREAKING: Widespread flooding causes building to partially collapse in Fairmont, West Virginia. People reportedly trapped. pic.twitter.com/iu0DFHILIV — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 15, 2025

Like Wheeling the other day, Fairmont and Morgantown have been hit hard with flooding.



Not my photo but an apartment building partially destroyed by the flooding.



I’ve seen reports of 4 or 5 dead, including a 3 year old. Absolutely horrible pic.twitter.com/fIshxi2pBX — Rightwingism Appalachia (@Rw_Appalachia) June 16, 2025

Other footage:

SEE IT: The moment that a wall of the Fairmont Village Apartments collapsed on Sunday amid heavy flooding.



Latest: https://t.co/cLxAadtXi4



📽️: Joshua Martin Brogan pic.twitter.com/fzjP8yyxYK — WBOY 12News (@WBOY12News) June 16, 2025

The apartment building that collapsed is across the street from Fairmont State University. Most the residents are students. pic.twitter.com/ymubCI1cIg — Rachael (@Rachael_wv) June 15, 2025

🌊‼️WEATHER WARFARE ⚠️ FLOOD WATERS SWALLOW DAIRY CREME CORNER IN FAIRMONT, WV



People rush to rescue cars as flash floods overtake streets in Fairmont, West Virginia. The flooding on June 15, 2025, comes as the state reels from deadly storms that have already claimed multiple… pic.twitter.com/xrnlqpvNhI — Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) June 16, 2025

Governor Morrisey reported that about 61 homes were damaged, with more than 30 completely destroyed in Marion County alone.

“When bad things happen in West Virginia, we look out for our brothers and sisters,” Morrisey said.

The National Guard has been fully mobilized in both Marion and Ohio counties. Under a Trump administration, FEMA is expected to deliver quick assistance to residents displaced by the flooding, in contrast to the Biden-Harris regime's massive FEMA response failure in Western North Carolina late last year.