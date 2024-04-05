"No Major Impacts" Reported After Earthquake Rattles New York City

Update (1102ET):

"New York City just felt the impacts of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter of Lebanon, New Jersey," NYC Mayor Eric Adams' press secretary, Fabien Levy, wrote on X.

Levy continued: "Adams is being briefed. While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact."

New York City just felt the impacts of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter of Lebanon, New Jersey. @NYCMayor is being briefed. While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact. — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) April 5, 2024

Meanwhile, major ground stops at airports across the Mid-Alantic and Northeast.

JUST IN: BWI, EWR, and JFK are all on a ground stop right now while teams inspect runways for damage following 4.7 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey — Reena Roy (@reenaroy) April 5, 2024

Caught on camera:

MLB Network was live during the East Coast Earthquake.



"Are we having an earthquake? Seriously. Are we having an earthquake?"

pic.twitter.com/jmdgwDMDUt — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 5, 2024

* * *

Around 1025 ET, social media platform X users were abuzz about a possible earthquake rumbling under New York City and/or New Jersey.

What was that — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 5, 2024

It appears X users were correct.

Reports of a big, 20-second long earthquake rattling New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/TyFahMUL6P — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 5, 2024

A magnitude 4.8 quake struck North Plainfield, New Jersey, and many people felt the shaking throughout New York City, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Did Princeton just open a portal to some parallel universe https://t.co/nzA6yvlhnr — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 5, 2024

More from Fox News on the quake.

BREAKING -- 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles New York City. pic.twitter.com/L0J25TVICE — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 5, 2024

And this...

Here's what folks are saying:

Tsunami check looks clear.



South shore of Long Island. You’re welcome for the on-the-ground reporting.🫡 pic.twitter.com/MYohtJbShC — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) April 5, 2024

Did we just have a fucking earthquake? — Mar🗝 (@MarqueeMark_) April 5, 2024

WHy TF I JUST FELT THiS eARThqauke on a train to new york lord help — thanos 💋 (@thanosswrld) April 5, 2024

"The last time a relatively big earthquake shook the East Coast was in 2011 in Virginia. The 5.9-earthquake struck outside the nation's capital and was one of the strongest to hit the region in modern history. It was felt from North Carolina to Maine," WSJ notes.

A quake striking the NYC metro area comes days before parts of North America will be in a total solar eclipse.

*This story is developing...