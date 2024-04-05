"No Major Impacts" Reported After Earthquake Rattles New York City
Update (1102ET):
"New York City just felt the impacts of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter of Lebanon, New Jersey," NYC Mayor Eric Adams' press secretary, Fabien Levy, wrote on X.
Levy continued: "Adams is being briefed. While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact."
New York City just felt the impacts of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter of Lebanon, New Jersey. @NYCMayor is being briefed. While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact.— Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) April 5, 2024
Meanwhile, major ground stops at airports across the Mid-Alantic and Northeast.
JUST IN: BWI, EWR, and JFK are all on a ground stop right now while teams inspect runways for damage following 4.7 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey— Reena Roy (@reenaroy) April 5, 2024
Caught on camera:
MLB Network was live during the East Coast Earthquake.— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 5, 2024
"Are we having an earthquake? Seriously. Are we having an earthquake?"
Around 1025 ET, social media platform X users were abuzz about a possible earthquake rumbling under New York City and/or New Jersey.
What was that— zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 5, 2024
It appears X users were correct.
Reports of a big, 20-second long earthquake rattling New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/TyFahMUL6P— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 5, 2024
A magnitude 4.8 quake struck North Plainfield, New Jersey, and many people felt the shaking throughout New York City, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
Did Princeton just open a portal to some parallel universe https://t.co/nzA6yvlhnr— zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 5, 2024
More from Fox News on the quake.
BREAKING -- 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles New York City. pic.twitter.com/L0J25TVICE— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 5, 2024
Well that's a comfort https://t.co/TBUQU5uHSO— zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 5, 2024
Here's what folks are saying:
Tsunami check looks clear.— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) April 5, 2024
South shore of Long Island. You’re welcome for the on-the-ground reporting.🫡 pic.twitter.com/MYohtJbShC
NYC EARTHQUAKE???? pic.twitter.com/8fZcaX84fO— hails (@hailsmccloskey) April 5, 2024
Did we just have a fucking earthquake?— Mar🗝 (@MarqueeMark_) April 5, 2024
EARTHQUAKE NYC?! #NYC— Aaron with LC (@Aaronz0r) April 5, 2024
WHy TF I JUST FELT THiS eARThqauke on a train to new york lord help— thanos 💋 (@thanosswrld) April 5, 2024
"The last time a relatively big earthquake shook the East Coast was in 2011 in Virginia. The 5.9-earthquake struck outside the nation's capital and was one of the strongest to hit the region in modern history. It was felt from North Carolina to Maine," WSJ notes.
A quake striking the NYC metro area comes days before parts of North America will be in a total solar eclipse.
*This story is developing...