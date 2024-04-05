print-icon
"No Major Impacts" Reported After Earthquake Rattles New York City

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Apr 05, 2024 - 03:02 PM

Update (1102ET):

"New York City just felt the impacts of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter of Lebanon, New Jersey," NYC Mayor Eric Adams' press secretary, Fabien Levy, wrote on X. 

Levy continued: "Adams is being briefed. While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact." 

Meanwhile, major ground stops at airports across the Mid-Alantic and Northeast. 

Caught on camera:

*    *    * 

Around 1025 ET, social media platform X users were abuzz about a possible earthquake rumbling under New York City and/or New Jersey. 

It appears X users were correct. 

A magnitude 4.8 quake struck North Plainfield, New Jersey, and many people felt the shaking throughout New York City, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. 

More from Fox News on the quake. 

And this...

Here's what folks are saying:

"The last time a relatively big earthquake shook the East Coast was in 2011 in Virginia. The 5.9-earthquake struck outside the nation's capital and was one of the strongest to hit the region in modern history. It was felt from North Carolina to Maine," WSJ notes. 

A quake striking the NYC metro area comes days before parts of North America will be in a total solar eclipse. 

*This story is developing... 

