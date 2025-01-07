'Evacuate Now': Fire Tears Through Upscale Pacific Palisades In Los Angeles

A brush fire that has spread to over 1,200 acres in Los Angeles amid a massive wind storm has prompted a mass evacuation in the upscale Pacific Palisades area on Tuesday.

🚨🇺🇸 BIDEN CANCELS EVENT AS WINDSTORM FUELS PALISADES FIRE FORCING EVACUATIONS



The windstorm fueling the Palisades Fire has forced mandatory evacuations and canceled Biden’s event in Thermal, CA.



UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain warns, “Just about everything is going to get… pic.twitter.com/aVKr0okLas — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 7, 2025

"Evacuate now from the area of Palisades..." officials warned on X. "Those not in the evacuation area should shelter in place."

LAFD: Evacuate now from the area of Palisades Area. Those not in the evacuation area should shelter in place. Evacuation order for Palisades Fire. Maps and information can be found at https://t.co/GihYtg2yPf https://t.co/kMAzuc7uaf — LA City Emergency Alerts (@NotifyLA) January 7, 2025

The Palisades - home to numerous A-list celebrities, has roughly 9,400 homes and 27,000 residents. After the fire broke out, smoke plumes spread quickly toward structures and homes - including a large area of Topanga Canyon, tucked-away community with a single road in and out.

Meanwhile, the South Coast Air Quality Management District on Tuesday issued an air quality alert for the Santa Monica Mountains "due to increased fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke," which has now traveled as far east as Diamond Bar, located around 30 miles from downtown LA.

Massive fire above my neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, in #LosAngeles. Evacuating. pic.twitter.com/vJI06iWa1X — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 7, 2025

Officials shut down all traffic on the Pacific Coast Highway at Topanga Canyon Boulevard - causing (greater than usual) traffic jams that could be seen all over.

California: The structure loss will likely be huge from the Palisades Fire. #wildfire #cafire



The flame lengths off this fire after making a slope reversal are insane. Firefighters have their work cut out for them. Yo Congress, still plan on cutting wildland firefighter pay?… pic.twitter.com/rjJRLpCf2k — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) January 7, 2025

Actor James Woods has posted several videos to X showing the fire raging near his house.

Two houses from us… pic.twitter.com/5lx6kMqdmN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

People are abandoning their cars in the street...

KTLA's @GeneKangTV reports from the perimeter of the #PalisadesFire where crews needed to clear vehicles using a bulldozer to make access for firefighters. Live coverage: https://t.co/ZEEfGXODEx pic.twitter.com/ziOctuFD7X — KTLA (@KTLA) January 7, 2025

We’ve counted at least 7 homes in Pacific Palisades destroyed by flames as the fire continues to spread rapidly. Not sure if firefighters are struggling to get to this area or what, we’ve tried grabbing water hoses ourselves. #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/nv1P3s1XEP — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) January 7, 2025

Developing...