'Evacuate Now': Fire Tears Through Upscale Pacific Palisades In Los Angeles

by Tyler Durden
A brush fire that has spread to over 1,200 acres in Los Angeles amid a massive wind storm has prompted a mass evacuation in the upscale Pacific Palisades area on Tuesday.

"Evacuate now from the area of Palisades..." officials warned on X. "Those not in the evacuation area should shelter in place."

The Palisades - home to numerous A-list celebrities, has roughly 9,400 homes and 27,000 residents. After the fire broke out, smoke plumes spread quickly toward structures and homes - including a large area of Topanga Canyon, tucked-away community with a single road in and out.

 

 

Meanwhile, the South Coast Air Quality Management District on Tuesday issued an air quality alert for the Santa Monica Mountains "due to increased fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke," which has now traveled as far east as Diamond Bar, located around 30 miles from downtown LA.

Officials shut down all traffic on the Pacific Coast Highway at Topanga Canyon Boulevard - causing (greater than usual) traffic jams that could be seen all over.

Via fire.ca.gov

Actor James Woods has posted several videos to X showing the fire raging near his house.

People are abandoning their cars in the street...

Developing...

