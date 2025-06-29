print-icon
"EVERYONE'S BEEN SHOT UP HERE": Arsonists Set Wildfire In Northern Idaho, Open Fire On Firefighters, Police In Ambush 

by Tyler Durden
Live Coverage: Arsonist-Led Ambush on First Responders in Idaho

 

Update (2011ET): 

Breaking from Fox News:

Two killed after suspect starts shooting at firefighters responding to a wildfire near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The suspect has not been caught.

 

Ever wonder where some of these wildfires start?

Spoiler alert: it's not the so-called "climate crisis" narrative pushed by far-left Democrats to justify a heist of the US Treasury through climate policies like the Inflation Reduction Act (Green New Deal). In some cases, it's arson—sometimes even eco-terrorism. 

Shocking news just broke that multiple firefighters and officers were shot in an ambush at the Canfield Mountain Natural Area in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

According to North Idoha News, at 1:50 pm local time, multiple firefighters and law enforcement officers were shot in what has been described as a "planned ambush" while responding to a wildfire on Canfield Mountain, believed to have been intentionally set to lure first responders.

"At least one Life Flight helicopter remains on standby, while all others have been released," the local media outlet reported on Facebook, adding, "Multiple firefighters were shot, and at least one has been transported with life-threatening injuries, though officials confirm the individual was conscious and alert during transport." 

Idaho scanner audio: "EVERYONE IS SHOT UP HERE." 

Here's a breakdown of what's occurred so far: 

  • Shots fired at approx. 2:00 pm

  • Idaho Tribune: 9 firefighters and 2 cops shot

  • 2 Deaths 

  • Fire believed to have been set as a trap

  • At least one firefighter transported with life-threatening injuries, but conscious and alert

  • FBI, US Marshals on scene

  • Additional victims may still be on the hillside 

  • One Life Flight helicopter remains; others released 

  • Assistance from Spokane and beyond has arrived

  • Two armed suspects may still be at large

  • People in the Canfield, Little North Fork, or Bumblebee drainage areas should move to safety immediately

  • Local Sheriff: "We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak."

  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem briefed on active shooter standoff in Idaho

*Developing... 

