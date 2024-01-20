EVs In Chicago Are No Match For Polar Vortex

Average temperatures across the Chicago metro area plunged below zero this week.

Resulting in a double whammy for electric vehicle owners: paralyzed charging networks and battery degradation because of the cold blast.

"This is crazy. This is a disaster."



Electric Vehicle owners find out the hard way what it means to go electric during Chicago's harsh winter.



Can't imagine why the EV market isn't taking off.pic.twitter.com/1jRbsFX5L8 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 17, 2024

One woman complained she was stranded because one charging station "was all broken."

POV: Owning an EV in Chicago… pic.twitter.com/420Q1X2tq1 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 19, 2024

"When it's cold like this, cars aren't functioning well, chargers aren't functioning well, and people don't function so well either," Javed Spencer, an Uber driver, told The New York Times. He said he's worried about being stranded again with his Chevy Bolt.

For years, the Davos elites have pitched to the masses about a 'green' new world of EVs and how nothing could go wrong. But these elites are not fortune tellers and are sometimes very wrong in their predictions, as EVs are no match for a polar vortex.