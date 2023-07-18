'Extremely Dangerous Heatwave' In Southwest US To Continue: NWS

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A dangerous heatwave is continuing to affect the southern part of the United States, with temperatures expected to exceed 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) in multiple places this week.

Melanie Anguay, of Las Vegas, stands for a photo next to a digital display of an unofficial heat reading at Furnace Creek Visitor Center during a heat wave in Death Valley National Park in Death Valley, California, on July 16, 2023. (Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty Images)

In a July 16 update, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned about an “extremely dangerous heat wave” that is affecting the southwest to continue in the region through at least the next weekend.

Starting Monday, “dangerous heat” will begin building up in the Gulf Coast and southeast region again, with heat index readings of over 110 degrees Fahrenheit expected through Friday, NWS said.

In some locations in the southwest—San Joaquin Valley, Mojave Desert, and Great Basin—the NWS predicts potential “all-time heat records.” Almost 100 million people are under NWS heat alerts.

An “Excessive Heat Warning” has been issued for some regions in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas for Monday. Temperatures in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas can range from “major” to “extreme,” the agency warned.

A “major” warning indicates that the heat can affect anyone without adequate hydration or cooling. An “extreme” warning is a rare, potentially long-duration heat with little to no overnight relief.

A billboard displays the temperature that was forecast to reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit, in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 16, 2023. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The NWS is advising people to “take the heat seriously” and avoid spending time outdoors.

“Temperatures will reach levels that will pose a health risk, and be potentially deadly to anyone without adequate hydration or effective cooling,” it warned, adding that “heat is the leading weather-related killer in the U.S.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued an advisory for employees warning about heat exposure. It has advised workers to drink a cup of cool water once every 20 minutes; take rest breaks in a cool or shady location; and watch out for coworkers for signs of heat illnesses.

Furthermore, the advisory asked people to “ease into work” as nearly three out of four health-related illnesses happen during the first week of work. New workers need to build up tolerance to the heat.

While working outdoors, people should not work more than 20 percent of the shift allocation at full intensity, and must take frequent breaks, OSHA said.

Heat Dome, Rising Temperatures

The intense heatwave in the southwest is being blamed on a heat dome, which is created when a ridge of high pressure builds in a region and fails to move up for a week or more. The high pressure causes air to sink, which results in temperatures to rise. As the air is unable to escape the dome, temperatures keep warming, even to dangerous levels.

In a July 17 update, the NWS blamed the expected “near-record temperatures” for each day this week on “a strong and persistent high-pressure system.”

The hottest place on earth, California’s Death Valley, recently saw record temperatures. On Sunday, the Furnace Creek region of Death Valley saw temperatures hit 126 degrees Fahrenheit (52 degrees Celsius), a record for July 16, according to NWS Las Vegas.

