Eyes On Atlantic Basin As Tropical Development Likely Next Week 

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has been off to a very slow start, but activity in the Atlantic Basin is expected to ramp up. Climatologically, tropical activity tends to pick up right about now, with the season's peak typically occurring by mid-August.

New on the National Hurricane Center's radar are the increasing odds for a tropical depression or storm forming in the Atlantic over the next week. The basin is historically approaching its most active period of the year.

A tropical wave is located just southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands, or about 400 miles off the west coast of Africa. Conditions appear favorable for further development, and a tropical depression will likely form by the middle to end of next week as the system moves west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

NHC gives this system a 30% chance of formation within 48 hours and an 80% chance within the next seven days.

Latest EURO/GFS 10-day ensembles.

The new tropical activity comes as the Atlantic has remained quiet - but that could soon all change.

