'Far From Frantic': How Active Has The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Been?

Atlantic hurricane season officially spans from June to November, but only a sliver of total activity usually occurs before August.

That makes early-season developments a useful pulse check on what may lie ahead.

So far, as Visual Capitalist shows in the chart below, 2025’s pulse is steady but far from frantic.

A Measured Start to 2025

The graphic above, created by USAFacts using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data, plots every Atlantic system since 2015 by the month it formed and the strongest category it reached. Green dots denote tropical storms, blue dots Category 1–2 hurricanes, and purple dots Category 3+ “major” hurricanes.

So far in 2025, the dots are sparse: four storms, none exceeding tropical-storm strength. By early August a typical season averages three named storms, so this year is slightly ahead of the curve. That said, it’s far calmer than 2020, which was the early-season outlier.

Below is a detailed look at every Atlantic storm (2015-2025) and its peak intensity:

Storm Name Month Year Classification Andrea June 2025 Tropical storm Barry June 2025 Tropical storm Chantal July 2025 Tropical storm Dexter August 2025 Tropical storm Alberto June 2024 Tropical Storm Beryl June-July 2024 Hurricane Chris June-July 2024 Tropical Storm Debby August 2024 Hurricane Ernesto August 2024 Hurricane Francine September 2024 Hurricane Gordon September 2024 Tropical Storm Eight (PTC) August 2024 Potential Tropical Cyclone Helene September 2024 Hurricane Isaac September-October 2024 Hurricane Joyce September-October 2024 Tropical Storm Kirk September-October 2024 Hurricane Leslie October 2024 Hurricane Milton October 2024 Hurricane Nadine October 2024 Tropical Storm Oscar October 2024 Hurricane Patty October-November 2024 Tropical Storm Rafael October-November 2024 Hurricane Sara November 2024 Tropical Storm Arlene June 2023 Tropical Storm Bret June 2023 Tropical Storm Cindy June-July 2023 Tropical Storm Don July 2023 Hurricane Emily August 2023 Tropical Storm Franklin August 2023 Hurricane Gert August-September 2023 Tropical Storm Harold August 2023 Tropical Storm Idalia August 2023 Hurricane Jose August-September 2023 Tropical Storm Katia September 2023 Tropical Storm Lee September 2023 Hurricane Margot September 2023 Tropical Storm Nigel September 2023 Hurricane Ophelia September 2023 Tropical Storm Philippe September-October 2023 Tropical Storm Rina September-October 2023 Tropical Storm Sean October 2023 Tropical Storm Tammy October 2023 Hurricane Vince October 2023 Tropical Storm Whitney November 2023 Tropical Storm Alex June 2022 Hurricane Bonnie June-July 2022 Tropical Storm Colin July 2022 Tropical Storm Danielle September 2022 Hurricane Earl September 2022 Hurricane Fiona September 2022 Hurricane Gaston September 2022 Tropical Storm Hermine September 2022 Tropical Storm Ian September 2022 Hurricane Julia October 2022 Hurricane Karl October 2022 Tropical Storm Lisa October-November 2022 Hurricane Martin November 2022 Hurricane Nicole November 2022 Hurricane Ana May 2021 Tropical Storm Bill June 2021 Tropical Storm Claudette June 2021 Tropical Storm Danny June 2021 Hurricane Elsa June-July 2021 Hurricane Fred August 2021 Tropical Storm Grace August 2021 Hurricane Henri August 2021 Hurricane Ida August 2021 Hurricane Julian August-September 2021 Tropical Storm Kate August-September 2021 Tropical Storm Larry September 2021 Hurricane Mindy September 2021 Tropical Storm Nicholas September 2021 Hurricane Odette September 2021 Tropical Storm Peter September 2021 Hurricane Rose September 2021 Hurricane Sam September-October 2021 Hurricane Teresa September 2021 Tropical Storm Victor September-October 2021 Hurricane Wanda October-November 2021 Tropical Storm Arthur May 2020 Tropical Storm Bertha May 2020 Tropical Storm Cristobal June 2020 Tropical Storm Dolly June 2020 Tropical Storm Edouard July 2020 Tropical Storm Fay July 2020 Tropical Storm Gonzalo July 2020 Hurricane Hanna July 2020 Hurricane Isaias July-August 2020 Hurricane Josephine August 2020 Tropical Storm Kyle August 2020 Tropical Storm Laura August 2020 Hurricane Marco August 2020 Hurricane Nana September 2020 Hurricane Omar September 2020 Tropical Storm Paulette September 2020 Hurricane Rene September 2020 Tropical Storm Sally September 2020 Hurricane Teddy September 2020 Hurricane Vicky September 2020 Tropical Storm Wilfred September 2020 Tropical Storm Alpha September 2020 Subtropical Storm Beta September 2020 Hurricane Gamma October 2020 Tropical Storm Delta October 2020 Hurricane Epsilon October 2020 Hurricane Zeta October 2020 Hurricane Eta November 2020 Hurricane Theta November 2020 Tropical Storm Iota November 2020 Hurricane Andrea May 2019 Subtropical Storm Barry July 2019 Hurricane Chantal August 2019 Tropical Storm Dorian August-September 2019 Hurricane Erin August 2019 Tropical Storm Fernand September 2019 Tropical Storm Gabrielle September 2019 Tropical Storm Humberto September 2019 Hurricane Imelda September 2019 Tropical Storm Jerry September 2019 Hurricane Karen September 2019 Tropical Storm Lorenzo September-October 2019 Hurricane Melissa November 2019 Tropical Storm Nestor October 2019 Tropical Storm Olga October 2019 Tropical Storm Pablo October 2019 Hurricane Rebekah October 2019 Tropical Storm Sebastien November 2019 Tropical Storm Alberto May 2018 Subtropical Storm Beryl July 2018 Hurricane Chris July 2018 Hurricane Debby August 2018 Tropical Storm Ernesto August 2018 Tropical Storm Florence August-September 2018 Hurricane Gordon September 2018 Tropical Storm Helene September 2018 Hurricane Isaac September 2018 Hurricane Joyce September 2018 Tropical Storm Kirk September-October 2018 Tropical Storm Leslie September-November 2018 Hurricane Michael October 2018 Hurricane Nadine October 2018 Tropical Storm Oscar October-November 2018 Hurricane Arlene April 2017 Tropical Storm Bret June 2017 Tropical Storm Cindy June 2017 Tropical Storm Don July 2017 Tropical Storm Emily July-August 2017 Tropical Storm Franklin August 2017 Hurricane Gert August 2017 Hurricane Harvey August 2017 Hurricane Irma August-September 2017 Hurricane Jose September 2017 Hurricane Katia September 2017 Hurricane Lee September 2017 Hurricane Maria September 2017 Hurricane Nate October 2017 Hurricane Ophelia October 2017 Hurricane Philippe October 2017 Tropical Storm Rina November 2017 Tropical Storm Alex January 2016 Hurricane Bonnie May-June 2016 Tropical Storm Colin June 2016 Tropical Storm Danielle June 2016 Tropical Storm Earl August 2016 Hurricane Fiona August 2016 Hurricane Gaston August 2016 Hurricane Hermine August-September 2016 Hurricane Ian September 2016 Tropical Storm Julia September 2016 Tropical Storm Karl September 2016 Tropical Storm Lisa September 2016 Tropical Storm Matthew September-October 2016 Hurricane Nicole October 2016 Hurricane Otto November 2016 Hurricane Ana May 2015 Tropical Storm Bill June 2015 Tropical Storm Claudette July 2015 Tropical Storm Danny August 2015 Hurricane Erika August 2015 Tropical Storm Fred August-September 2015 Hurricane Grace September 2015 Tropical Storm Henri September 2015 Tropical Storm Ida September 2015 Hurricane Joaquin September-October 2015 Hurricane Kate November 2015 Hurricane

Where Storms Hit Home

The county-level map below shades areas that have endured at least one bout of 39 mph winds since 2015. The deepest purples hug the Gulf Coast, Florida peninsula, and the Outer Banks, but inland regions from Georgia’s wiregrass to eastern North Carolina also light up, evidence that wind impacts reach far beyond shorelines.

For perspective on how damaging these systems can be, see our ranking of the costliest hurricanes to hit the U.S.

Looking Ahead

Climatology shows the first hurricane typically spins up in early to mid-August, with major-category hurricanes following later that month. Warm sea-surface temperatures and a likely transition toward neutral ENSO conditions could still unlock the ingredients for rapid intensification. In short: a quiet opening is no guarantee of a quiet finish.

As peak season approaches, preparedness remains key for coastal communities.

Explore our companion visualization, Visualizing the Typical Atlantic Hurricane Season, and hundreds of other bite-sized data stories.