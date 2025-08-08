print-icon
'Far From Frantic': How Active Has The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Been?

by Tyler Durden
Atlantic hurricane season officially spans from June to November, but only a sliver of total activity usually occurs before August.

That makes early-season developments a useful pulse check on what may lie ahead.

So far, as Visual Capitalist shows in the chart below, 2025’s pulse is steady but far from frantic.

A Measured Start to 2025

The graphic above, created by USAFacts using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data, plots every Atlantic system since 2015 by the month it formed and the strongest category it reached. Green dots denote tropical storms, blue dots Category 1–2 hurricanes, and purple dots Category 3+ “major” hurricanes.

So far in 2025, the dots are sparse: four storms, none exceeding tropical-storm strength. By early August a typical season averages three named storms, so this year is slightly ahead of the curve. That said, it’s far calmer than 2020, which was the early-season outlier.

Below is a detailed look at every Atlantic storm (2015-2025) and its peak intensity:

Storm NameMonthYearClassification
AndreaJune2025Tropical storm
BarryJune2025Tropical storm
ChantalJuly2025Tropical storm
DexterAugust2025Tropical storm
    
AlbertoJune2024Tropical Storm
BerylJune-July2024Hurricane
ChrisJune-July2024Tropical Storm
DebbyAugust2024Hurricane
ErnestoAugust2024Hurricane
FrancineSeptember2024Hurricane
GordonSeptember2024Tropical Storm
Eight (PTC)August2024Potential Tropical Cyclone
HeleneSeptember2024Hurricane
IsaacSeptember-October2024Hurricane
JoyceSeptember-October2024Tropical Storm
KirkSeptember-October2024Hurricane
LeslieOctober2024Hurricane
MiltonOctober2024Hurricane
NadineOctober2024Tropical Storm
OscarOctober2024Hurricane
PattyOctober-November2024Tropical Storm
RafaelOctober-November2024Hurricane
SaraNovember2024Tropical Storm
    
ArleneJune2023Tropical Storm
BretJune2023Tropical Storm
CindyJune-July2023Tropical Storm
DonJuly2023Hurricane
EmilyAugust2023Tropical Storm
FranklinAugust2023Hurricane
GertAugust-September2023Tropical Storm
HaroldAugust2023Tropical Storm
IdaliaAugust2023Hurricane
JoseAugust-September2023Tropical Storm
KatiaSeptember2023Tropical Storm
LeeSeptember2023Hurricane
MargotSeptember2023Tropical Storm
NigelSeptember2023Hurricane
OpheliaSeptember2023Tropical Storm
PhilippeSeptember-October2023Tropical Storm
RinaSeptember-October2023Tropical Storm
SeanOctober2023Tropical Storm
TammyOctober2023Hurricane
VinceOctober2023Tropical Storm
WhitneyNovember2023Tropical Storm
    
AlexJune2022Hurricane
BonnieJune-July2022Tropical Storm
ColinJuly2022Tropical Storm
DanielleSeptember2022Hurricane
EarlSeptember2022Hurricane
FionaSeptember2022Hurricane
GastonSeptember2022Tropical Storm
HermineSeptember2022Tropical Storm
IanSeptember2022Hurricane
JuliaOctober2022Hurricane
KarlOctober2022Tropical Storm
LisaOctober-November2022Hurricane
MartinNovember2022Hurricane
NicoleNovember2022Hurricane
    
AnaMay2021Tropical Storm
BillJune2021Tropical Storm
ClaudetteJune2021Tropical Storm
DannyJune2021Hurricane
ElsaJune-July2021Hurricane
FredAugust2021Tropical Storm
GraceAugust2021Hurricane
HenriAugust2021Hurricane
IdaAugust2021Hurricane
JulianAugust-September2021Tropical Storm
KateAugust-September2021Tropical Storm
LarrySeptember2021Hurricane
MindySeptember2021Tropical Storm
NicholasSeptember2021Hurricane
OdetteSeptember2021Tropical Storm
PeterSeptember2021Hurricane
RoseSeptember2021Hurricane
SamSeptember-October2021Hurricane
TeresaSeptember2021Tropical Storm
VictorSeptember-October2021Hurricane
WandaOctober-November2021Tropical Storm
    
ArthurMay2020Tropical Storm
BerthaMay2020Tropical Storm
CristobalJune2020Tropical Storm
DollyJune2020Tropical Storm
EdouardJuly2020Tropical Storm
FayJuly2020Tropical Storm
GonzaloJuly2020Hurricane
HannaJuly2020Hurricane
IsaiasJuly-August2020Hurricane
JosephineAugust2020Tropical Storm
KyleAugust2020Tropical Storm
LauraAugust2020Hurricane
MarcoAugust2020Hurricane
NanaSeptember2020Hurricane
OmarSeptember2020Tropical Storm
PauletteSeptember2020Hurricane
ReneSeptember2020Tropical Storm
SallySeptember2020Hurricane
TeddySeptember2020Hurricane
VickySeptember2020Tropical Storm
WilfredSeptember2020Tropical Storm
AlphaSeptember2020Subtropical Storm
BetaSeptember2020Hurricane
GammaOctober2020Tropical Storm
DeltaOctober2020Hurricane
EpsilonOctober2020Hurricane
ZetaOctober2020Hurricane
EtaNovember2020Hurricane
ThetaNovember2020Tropical Storm
IotaNovember2020Hurricane
    
AndreaMay2019Subtropical Storm
BarryJuly2019Hurricane
ChantalAugust2019Tropical Storm
DorianAugust-September2019Hurricane
ErinAugust2019Tropical Storm
FernandSeptember2019Tropical Storm
GabrielleSeptember2019Tropical Storm
HumbertoSeptember2019Hurricane
ImeldaSeptember2019Tropical Storm
JerrySeptember2019Hurricane
KarenSeptember2019Tropical Storm
LorenzoSeptember-October2019Hurricane
MelissaNovember2019Tropical Storm
NestorOctober2019Tropical Storm
OlgaOctober2019Tropical Storm
PabloOctober2019Hurricane
RebekahOctober2019Tropical Storm
SebastienNovember2019Tropical Storm
    
AlbertoMay2018Subtropical Storm
BerylJuly2018Hurricane
ChrisJuly2018Hurricane
DebbyAugust2018Tropical Storm
ErnestoAugust2018Tropical Storm
FlorenceAugust-September2018Hurricane
GordonSeptember2018Tropical Storm
HeleneSeptember2018Hurricane
IsaacSeptember2018Hurricane
JoyceSeptember2018Tropical Storm
KirkSeptember-October2018Tropical Storm
LeslieSeptember-November2018Hurricane
MichaelOctober2018Hurricane
NadineOctober2018Tropical Storm
OscarOctober-November2018Hurricane
    
ArleneApril2017Tropical Storm
BretJune2017Tropical Storm
CindyJune2017Tropical Storm
DonJuly2017Tropical Storm
EmilyJuly-August2017Tropical Storm
FranklinAugust2017Hurricane
GertAugust2017Hurricane
HarveyAugust2017Hurricane
IrmaAugust-September2017Hurricane
JoseSeptember2017Hurricane
KatiaSeptember2017Hurricane
LeeSeptember2017Hurricane
MariaSeptember2017Hurricane
NateOctober2017Hurricane
OpheliaOctober2017Hurricane
PhilippeOctober2017Tropical Storm
RinaNovember2017Tropical Storm
    
AlexJanuary2016Hurricane
BonnieMay-June2016Tropical Storm
ColinJune2016Tropical Storm
DanielleJune2016Tropical Storm
EarlAugust2016Hurricane
FionaAugust2016Hurricane
GastonAugust2016Hurricane
HermineAugust-September2016Hurricane
IanSeptember2016Tropical Storm
JuliaSeptember2016Tropical Storm
KarlSeptember2016Tropical Storm
LisaSeptember2016Tropical Storm
MatthewSeptember-October2016Hurricane
NicoleOctober2016Hurricane
OttoNovember2016Hurricane
    
AnaMay2015Tropical Storm
BillJune2015Tropical Storm
ClaudetteJuly2015Tropical Storm
DannyAugust2015Hurricane
ErikaAugust2015Tropical Storm
FredAugust-September2015Hurricane
GraceSeptember2015Tropical Storm
HenriSeptember2015Tropical Storm
IdaSeptember2015Hurricane
JoaquinSeptember-October2015Hurricane
KateNovember2015Hurricane

Where Storms Hit Home

The county-level map below shades areas that have endured at least one bout of 39 mph winds since 2015. The deepest purples hug the Gulf Coast, Florida peninsula, and the Outer Banks, but inland regions from Georgia’s wiregrass to eastern North Carolina also light up, evidence that wind impacts reach far beyond shorelines.

For perspective on how damaging these systems can be, see our ranking of the costliest hurricanes to hit the U.S.

Looking Ahead

Climatology shows the first hurricane typically spins up in early to mid-August, with major-category hurricanes following later that month. Warm sea-surface temperatures and a likely transition toward neutral ENSO conditions could still unlock the ingredients for rapid intensification. In short: a quiet opening is no guarantee of a quiet finish.

As peak season approaches, preparedness remains key for coastal communities.

Explore our companion visualization, Visualizing the Typical Atlantic Hurricane Season, and hundreds of other bite-sized data stories.

