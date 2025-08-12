The Farmer's Almanac has issued its long-range forecast for the upcoming Western Hemispheric winter, calling for cold and snowy conditions across large swaths of the Lower 48. While the two-century-old publication touts an 80% accuracy rate, independent analysis places that figure around 55%.

The forecast, which dates back to 1818 and accounts for environmental fluctuations on Earth, solar activity (sunspots), the motion of the Moon, and other proprietary factors, calls for "widespread wintry weather" in the 2025–26 winter season.

Here's a breakdown of the forecast:

Cold Zones: Coldest: Northern Plains to New England, plus Northwest (Idaho, Washington).

Major cold snaps expected mid-January and mid-February. Snow Outlook: New England: Frequent snowstorms.

Atlantic Coast: Significant rain, occasional snow mix.

Mid-Atlantic Mountains: Decent snow events.

Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, North Central: Classic snow-heavy winter.

Pacific Northwest Mountains: Impressive snow totals. Regional Highlights: Southeast: Average temps, wet;

Appalachians see occasional snow.

Texas/Southern Plains: Wetter than average, periodic cold snaps, limited snow but freezing rain possible.

Southwest: Wet winter, near-average temps.

If the Farmer's Almanac's long-range forecast is even partially accurate, it could spell serious trouble for Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states already plagued with strained power grids, with Maryland at the epicenter of the crisis.