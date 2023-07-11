Forecasted Solar Storm Could Dazzle Night Sky In 17 States

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks is forecasting a solar storm this week that could produce dazzling Northern Light across 17 states.

On Thursday, aurora activity could be seen in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine, and Maryland.

The institute predicts a geomagnetic storm of about Kp 6 will occur. When the solar wind from the sun hits the Earth's magnetic field, it causes atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow.

Mid-Atlantic states rarely have the opportunity to see Northern Lights. If the skies are clear, those as far as Maryland might be in for a treat.

Solar storms have become more frequent as the 11-year solar cycle is expected to peak sometime in 2025. There's been concern the solar maximum could arrive ahead of schedule.

