"Historical Lull": Global Major Hurricane Activity Hits Four Decade Low

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Aug 02, 2023 - 04:45 PM

According to climate alarmists, "boiling oceans" means the Atlantic hurricane season is "headed into uncharted territory."

... but Ryan Maue, a meteorologist and former NOAA chief scientist, tweeted, "Global major hurricane activity remains at near 40+year lows." 

Maue noted, "Using a 3-year running sum, a repeating cycle arises in the sum of global major hurricanes... We are in a historical lull, but we should assume an upswing with El Niño." 

Corporate media and their 'trusty' climate scientist warned ahead of the Atlantic hurricane season: 

"Warm ocean water is one of the key ingredients for fueling hurricanes and it's been in abundance so far this year. Scientists first sounded the alarm in April..." --CNN

But that has yet to happen, and this is one headline that the CNNs of the world won't run because it doesn't fit the climate change narrative. 

