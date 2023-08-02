"Historical Lull": Global Major Hurricane Activity Hits Four Decade Low

According to climate alarmists, "boiling oceans" means the Atlantic hurricane season is "headed into uncharted territory."

... but Ryan Maue, a meteorologist and former NOAA chief scientist, tweeted, "Global major hurricane activity remains at near 40+year lows."

Global major hurricane activity remains at near 40+year lows



Atlantic hurricane season heads into August and is forecast to be rather busy even with the developing El Niño.



In the Pacific, warmer ocean waters in the tropics feed typhoons in a reversal with La Niña. pic.twitter.com/3fTdTMLVzc — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) July 31, 2023

Maue noted, "Using a 3-year running sum, a repeating cycle arises in the sum of global major hurricanes... We are in a historical lull, but we should assume an upswing with El Niño."

Corporate media and their 'trusty' climate scientist warned ahead of the Atlantic hurricane season:

"Warm ocean water is one of the key ingredients for fueling hurricanes and it's been in abundance so far this year. Scientists first sounded the alarm in April..." --CNN

But that has yet to happen, and this is one headline that the CNNs of the world won't run because it doesn't fit the climate change narrative.