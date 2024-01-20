Global Warming? North America Snow Coverage Hits "Decadal Highs"

Americans suffer from climate catastrophe fatigue after leftist corporate media outlets push endless climate doom headlines that seemingly never come true. Another round of climate doom headlines came this week at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Many elites attending the event who spoke and or commented on the sidelines sound like broken records. They warn of imminent doom that never comes.

While the rest of us who don't have private jets and gas-guzzling motorcades live in reality, the Lower 48 has been battered by a multi-week polar vortex blast of cold air that has made life absolutely painful. On top of freezing temperatures, snowstorms have hit many parts of the US.

"Talk about a turnaround or reversal of fortunes! North American #snow cover goes from record low to decadal highs in just a couple of weeks, thanks to the vagaries and whims of the #PolarVortex," Judah Cohen, Director of Seasonal Forecasting at Verisk's Atmospheric and Environmental Research, wrote in an X post.

And take a look at the snow coverage map.

Before the polar vortex split, corporate media outlets unleashed a flurry of headlines blabbering about global warming.

Next week's forecast shows warmer air for the Lower 48, which means corporate media will be blasting headlines about global warming (again).