Heat Dome Threatens America's 250th Birthday As Power Grid Crisis Continues

A massive heat dome continues to threaten the eastern half of the US, with the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast at the epicenter of the sweltering conditions.

The summer heat is already disrupting July 4 celebrations and World Cup matches, while pushing the nation's largest power grid toward crisis mode later this afternoon for the third consecutive day.

The annual Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC, set for later today was canceled "due to extreme heat," organizers said in an overnight memo.

Cooling demand will surge again later today, just as PJM faces a record load. The grid that serves 67 million people across 13 states has held up so far because of the Trump administration's emergency orders requiring fossil-fuel power plants to run at full capacity. This comes as disastrous climate socialist policies have neutered parts of the grid that collided with a data center boom.

A soul-crushing "Heat Dome" will build across the Eastern United States 🇺🇸into Independence Day weekend🎆70 million population at least 100°F



Maximum heat wave [Thurs or Fri]🌡️



New York City: 102°F

Washington DC: 104°F

Boston: 101°F

Philly: 104°F pic.twitter.com/xG6uSi0j6z — Ryan Maue (@RyanWeather) July 1, 2026

"On July 2, PJM's peak instantaneous load was approximately 162,700 megawatts between 5 and 6 p.m., according to preliminary figures, but that figure was suppressed by the use of demand response programs," PJM told members and stakeholders in an operations update. "The peak load is likely to have surpassed the all-time PJM record."

The website GridStatus has shown throughout this week that the main power mix that has saved PJM from total collapse has been a combination of natural gas, nuclear, and coal. At the same time, unreliable solar and wind have together contributed only a mid- to high-single-digit percentage of total power generation.

Temperatures are expected to climb into triple-digit territory on Saturday, with relief on the way.

Forecasts show average temperatures across the region plunging below the 30-year average of around 70F next week, offering a brief break from the heat dome. However, that may not last long, as the latest two-week outlook points to another potential heat dome after the midpoint of the month.

Climate change in the 1930s? Someone tell the climate socialists.

These are not heat indices, but actual temperatures. Let that put some perspective on how bad the 1930s were. Only 6 states have had their record highs set since 2000 pic.twitter.com/t9SnPInKXS — The American Storm (@BigJoeBastardi) July 4, 2026

Bryan Jackson, a forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center, told Bloomberg what’s next for the Mid-Atlantic region: "We are going to go from a period of intense heat to what should be quite a few stormy days. The heat will be down but the storm chances will be way up."