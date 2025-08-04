Hey Canada, Your Failed Wildfire Management Is Poisoning America's Skies

Representative John James, a Republican from Michigan, penned a blistering letter to Canadian leaders, warning their out-of-control wildfires are "poisoning the air and threatening the health of millions across Michigan and the Midwest."

Now, that toxic smoke is pouring into the Northeast, and soon, into New York City. Just when many thought Justin Trudeau's leadership was disastrous, the beginning of the globalist Mark Carney era suggests things can and will likely get even worse.

Canada is experiencing its second-worst wildfire season on record. Government data shows 4,00 wildfires have been recorded so far this year.

"Despite the clear public health crisis, Canadian officials have shown alarming disregard," Rep. James wrote in a press release, informing his constituents about the letter he fired off to Canadian leaders, urging immediate action to contain the growing wildfire crisis that is poisoning America's air.

If Canada's globalist 'green' leaders actually cared about the planet, they would have practiced proper forest management. But they didn't, and they failed miserably. Rep. James noted that the 2023 wildfire season in Canada was equivalent to "running over 500 million cars for a full year."

At the moment, smoke from 740 Canadian wildfires is spreading south and degrading air quality over a massive stretch of North America. New York City is under air-quality alerts...

"This lack of urgency undermines decades of cross-border cooperation and damages the U.S.—Canada relationship," Rep. James said.

The bigger question is whether these forest fires are truly natural ... or part of a broader form of hybrid warfare.