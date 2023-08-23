An Inconvenient Truth: The Global Wildfire Narrative Mainstream Media Won't Touch

Corporate media outlets, climate crusaders like Greta Thunberg, and new and improved 'Greta 2.0' (Sophia Kianni), as well as progressives across Western governments, who echo climate doom propaganda at the peak of the Northern Hemisphere, have desperately attempted to convince folks the world is on fire.

However, Bjorn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus and visiting fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, served up an inconvenient truth on X, formerly known as Twitter, for 'science-loving' climate warriors, citing weather data from European government-run Copernicus.

Lomborg said, "Fire has burned lowest area in the US in a decade."

But if you were reading mainstream media headlines. You would've believed "the world is on fire":

"Have you seen that reported anywhere?" he asked, referring to Copernicus' wildfire data is absent from corporate presses. It's an inconvenient truth that destroys the climate change narrative.

Data:



Fire has burned 𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 area in the US in a decade



Have you seen that reported anywhere?



Yes, Canada burned much more (constantly reported), but the US, Europe, Africa, Asia burned 𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨



In total, world burned 𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨



🧵 and refs belowhttps://t.co/scZCc2cFi9 pic.twitter.com/ZpxW6BokPI — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) August 23, 2023

Lomborg continued, "Contrary to what you constantly hear in the media Global fire in 2023 has so far burned 𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨 than normal Yes, the Americas burned much more, but surely the media should also tell you that Africa and Europe burned much less?"

Contrary to what you constantly hear in the media



Global fire in 2023 has so far burned 𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨 than normal



Yes, the Americas burned much more,



but surely the media should also tell you that Africa and Europe burned much less?https://t.co/scZCc2cFi9 pic.twitter.com/KagbUtav8P — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) August 23, 2023

"Global emissions of CO₂ from fire is down," he said.

Global emissions of CO₂ from fire is downhttps://t.co/PSNDw5CRSc — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) August 23, 2023

Meanwhile, The New York Times insists the "climate crisis" is a "World on Fire":

New York Times literally shows you a world in flames



— despite less fire globally https://t.co/xaMsaQjayC — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) August 23, 2023

Maybe the NYT is spreading misinformation.

Satellites show ever smaller area burned in the world, with 2022 lowest yethttps://t.co/bednTdlbsP — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) August 23, 2023

And other corporate media outlets are doing the same.

While the world burns ever 𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨



Media talks about the world burning ever 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚https://t.co/D7NUAb6JlJ — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) August 23, 2023

The same corporate media outlets that once shouted 'trust the science' are now conveniently turning a blind eye to the hard data. Why? Because facts don't align with their climate apocalypse narrative. So what's the endgame of the elites just north of Richmond? Well, it's to ram through a dystopic climate agenda of banning cow farts and forcing an insect diet on the masses.