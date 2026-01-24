Last Look At Snowfall Models As 'Snowpocalypse' Begins

How Will This Weekend's Mega-Storm Compare to the Winter Blasts of 2016 and 1996?

Meteorologist Ben Noll says this weekend's snowstorm could be similar to the Blizzard of 1996. For our more seasoned readers, 1996 was an unforgettable winter. Many younger readers, however, have grown up in snow droughts and years of corporate media narratives centered on Al Gore's global warming alarmism.

Yet here we are on Saturday morning, looking over the latest weather models that show more than half the country under a winter storm warning. Noll wrote on X earlier that "55 percent of all people living in the United States — some 190 million — were under an alert related to the storm."

The latest snowfall predictions stretch from Texas to the Northeast.

"This is legitimately one of the biggest storms I can recall tracking. Snow spans from Arizona to DC this evening," private weather forecaster BAWMX wrote on X.

Winter appears locked in across the Lower 48 for the next several weeks.

Winter is LOCKED in for the next 3-4 weeks.



Several cold blasts

Several storm threats



Its 2014 version 2.0

Next, let's refine the snowfall outlook for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Courtesy of private weather forecaster NY NJ PA Weather weighs in below.

Thanks to early-week client notes from energy research firm Criterion Research, we were well ahead of the curve in explaining how the Arctic cold blast, combined with a major winter storm, could create power-grid risks. The storm threatens to crimp natural gas supply through production freeze-offs and reduced pipeline flows, increasing pressure on already stressed-out regional power grids. Our focus will be on the PJM grid this weekend.

Here's the reporting:

Crickets from Greta and the climate crisis cult this week. Oh, wait, that's because the climate money ran out and the focus shifted entirely to Palestine. For those grounded in reality, prepare for what could be a historic winter storm this weekend. We've told readers in the PJM region and the Northeast to consider buying a whole-house generator, citing a Goldman note (read here). Become ungovernable with a wood fireplace and/or a coal-burning stove.

As for the travel space, it's a nightmare. For anyone traveling over the next 24 to 48 hours, expect delays and cancellations.

So far, roughly 9,000 flights have reportedly been canceled.