At Least 19 Suspected Heat-Related Deaths Reported In New Jersey

At least 19 people died of suspected heat-related deaths in New Jersey over the 4th of July holiday weekend, after a nasty heat wave blanked parts of the central and eastern United States.

People try to stay cool during a heat wave in Bryant Park in New York City on July 1, 2026. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In a statement to reporters, New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Raynard Washington said that people started dying as early as July 2, with most reported in the central and northern areas of the state - many of whom were found in homes without air conditioning.

"A few were outside their residences, some on the street, and some even in parked cars," Washington said, adding that most of the dead were elderly people and young adults.

"It's also important to note that these are just suspected and are being investigated. These numbers won't be final until after medical examiners have had a chance to complete their investigations."

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said at the press briefing that temperatures across the state reached 90 degrees to 100 degrees Fahrenheit on July 4, with the heat index nearing 110 degrees because of the humidity.

As the Epoch Times notes further, the governor described the hot weather as "the hottest stretch ... in over 14 years."

"The heat's hitting all of us, not just seniors, not just those with underlying health conditions, people of all ages," Sherrill said at a press briefing.

While the heat wave began to ease in New Jersey on July 5, hot and humid conditions were expected to persist. Sherrill said that showers and thunderstorms could occur through July 6.

The National Weather Service issued a warning on X about considerable flooding across portions of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast from July 5 through July 6.

"Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast today and Monday," it stated. "Very high levels of atmospheric moisture will support heavy rainfall rates that could result in locally significant flash flooding."

Central and northern New Jersey remain under a flood watch, as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 2 inches per hour in those areas, according to the governor.

"Some storms may bring heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts. Localized flooding is possible, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas," Sherrill said in a post on X.

"Never drive through flooded roadways, and head indoors if you hear thunder. Stay informed, stay cool, and stay hydrated. Limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day."

Flash flood warnings and flood watches were in effect across New York on July 5. The state division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services warned that storms capable of producing torrential rain were moving into the Mid-Hudson region, which could trigger flash flooding in southeastern New York.

More than 95,000 households were left without power on July 5 because of the storms, primarily concentrated in the Mid-Hudson and Long Island regions, according to the division.

"Last night's storms brought down trees and knocked out power across parts of the Hudson Valley and Long Island," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in an update on X.

"We're tracking an estimated 82,000 outages statewide and working with utility companies to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."

The weather service added in an overnight update that heat advisories were in force through to the evening of July 6 for parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Meanwhile, hot, dry, and windy conditions in the west has contributed to fire restrictions in states such as Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.