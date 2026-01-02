Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Mexico City

A powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake was just detected 13 miles northwest of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, or about 220 miles from Mexico City.

"Not sure what the damage is yet, but a pretty big earthquake just hit Acapulco. My building shook for a good 10 seconds here in Mexico City, about 190 miles away," one X user said.

Footage:

❗️ 6.5 Earthquake in Guerrero, Mexico causes entire building to SWAY



HUNDREDS evacuated from apartment buildings — ITVNews https://t.co/Ga3J8WVqJ3 pic.twitter.com/Yh3KNpTDXW — RT (@RT_com) January 2, 2026

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico- 6.5 in San Marcos, Guerrero - video from center of Mexico City pic.twitter.com/fuHIIAWQqK — Andalalucha (@Andalalucha) January 2, 2026

A happy new year earthquake in Mexico City.



Just got woken up by the earthquake alarm and a short sharp skake… pic.twitter.com/JeKmy5hVwj — Ioan Grillo (@ioangrillo) January 2, 2026

Mexican President Sheinbaum's presser was disrupted.

WATCH: Moment earthquake triggers alarm during Mexican President Sheinbaum’s conference, reporters rushed out pic.twitter.com/3CNd8jweTW — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) January 2, 2026

