Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Mexico City

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

A powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake was just detected 13 miles northwest of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, or about 220 miles from Mexico City.

"Not sure what the damage is yet, but a pretty big earthquake just hit Acapulco. My building shook for a good 10 seconds here in Mexico City, about 190 miles away," one X user said.

Footage:

Mexican President Sheinbaum's presser was disrupted. 

*Developing…

