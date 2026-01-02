Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Mexico City
A powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake was just detected 13 miles northwest of Ayutla de los Libres, Mexico, or about 220 miles from Mexico City.
"Not sure what the damage is yet, but a pretty big earthquake just hit Acapulco. My building shook for a good 10 seconds here in Mexico City, about 190 miles away," one X user said.
Not sure what the damage is yet, but a pretty big earthquake just hit Acapulco.— BowTiedPassport (@BowTiedPassport) January 2, 2026
My building shook for a good 10 seconds here in Mexico City, about 190 miles away. pic.twitter.com/l9GQAAOCrx
Footage:
❗️ 6.5 Earthquake in Guerrero, Mexico causes entire building to SWAY— RT (@RT_com) January 2, 2026
HUNDREDS evacuated from apartment buildings — ITVNews https://t.co/Ga3J8WVqJ3 pic.twitter.com/Yh3KNpTDXW
VIDEO: Moment earthquake hits Mexico https://t.co/jlK0zh27za pic.twitter.com/rHctOn79Jr— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 2, 2026
Mexico— Shikha Panchhi (@ShikhaPanchhi) January 2, 2026
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico- 6.5 in San Marcos, Guerrero - video from center of Mexico City pic.twitter.com/fuHIIAWQqK— Andalalucha (@Andalalucha) January 2, 2026
A happy new year earthquake in Mexico City.— Ioan Grillo (@ioangrillo) January 2, 2026
Just got woken up by the earthquake alarm and a short sharp skake… pic.twitter.com/JeKmy5hVwj
Mexican President Sheinbaum's presser was disrupted.
WATCH: Moment earthquake triggers alarm during Mexican President Sheinbaum’s conference, reporters rushed out pic.twitter.com/3CNd8jweTW— Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) January 2, 2026
*Developing…