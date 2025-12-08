Magnitude 7.2 Quake Strikes Off Japan, Triggers Tsunami Alert

A powerful earthquake struck offshore along Japan's northern coast near Aomori and Hokkaido just moments ago.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami alert, warning that water surges could reach up to 3 meters (about 10 feet) along parts of the northeastern coast.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters that citizens in the affected areas must continue moving to higher ground following the magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

#BREAKING: Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urges Japanese citizens to continue evacuating to higher ground following the powerful M7.6 earthquake. https://t.co/uWNYN0XU1c pic.twitter.com/LZqskGa6FP — Intel Net (@IntelNet) December 8, 2025

Latest headlines (courtsey of Bloomberg):

Tohoku Electric: 800 buildings without power after Japan quake

Some Tohoku Shinkansen service halted after Japan quake (Kyodo)

Japan regulator: No issues found at the Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant

Good news on the nuclear power front:

No issues at Fukushima and Higashidori nuclear plants: Kyodo

Meanwhile...

Tsunami warning siren sounding after the M7.6 earthquake hits Japan 🇯🇵pic.twitter.com/XPFt0YIZX0 — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) December 8, 2025

#Tsunami The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude of 7.6.

A tsunami warning has been issued for the northeast coast of Japan, specifically in the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate.

Authorities have warned of a possible tsunami wave height of up to 3 meters. pic.twitter.com/Uvl8u51Q4u — Satya Chaudhary (@satyagodara) December 8, 2025

