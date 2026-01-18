print-icon
Massive High-Velocity Coronal Mass Ejection Blasts From Sun, Earth Impact Possible In Days

by Tyler Durden
The Space Weather Prediction Center issued an alert Sunday afternoon after a powerful X1.9 solar flare erupted on the Sun, with the space weather event expected to produce an Earth-directed coronal mass ejection (CME).

Stefan Burns, a geophysicist and space weather forecaster, wrote on X that the X1.9 flare is "insane" and will produce a "huge coronal mass ejection."

"A huge coronal mass ejection has been launched toward Earth at high velocity. We will have a BIG solar storm impact in 2 to 3 days. Expect at least G3 geomagnetic storming. Early forecasts are liable to revision as more data comes in," Burns said.

Space Weather News' Ben Davidson streamed a live analysis on YouTube earlier about the X-class solar flare and what to expect...

The X-class flare can disrupt radio and navigation immediately. The larger risk comes from the expected CME in the coming days, which can trigger geomagnetic storms that affect power grids, satellites, aviation, and the modern economy built on chips and data centers.

