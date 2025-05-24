Memorial Day Chill Hits D.C. - Too Cold For Pools, What Happened To Climate Crisis

Climate alarmists might be scratching their heads as unseasonably cool air pours over the Mid-Atlantic area this Memorial Day weekend. In Washington, D.C., pools are beginning to open up—but it's far too chilly for a swim.

"Memorial Day weekend is supposed to mark the unofficial start of summer, but this morning's low temperatures did not play the part. Most spots dipped into the 40s west of Interstate 95 and reached 50 to 55 to the east. Winchester even dipped to 39 degrees," stated Capital Weather Gang's chief meteorologist Jason Samenow.

Climate realist Steve Milloy said, "Global warming brought temps 10°F below average to the WashDC area this morning. It's going to get even more embarrassing for climate hoaxers tomorrow."

According to Bloomberg data, the Baltimore-Washington metro area's average temperatures will be below the 5-, 10-, and 30-year norms this weekend and next week.

We're nearing the point when the climate doom gang - that being leftist corporate media outlets, radical green non-profits (partially funded by taxpayers and rogue leftist billionaires), unhinged Democratic lawmakers, and 'trust the science' compromised researchers - fire up a propaganda war against the American people.

What's the climate grifter's go-to solution for saving the planet from supposed imminent doom? More taxes, de-growth climate policies, crushing small farms out of existence, banning gas-powered vehicles, and, weirdly, buying Chinese solar panels and other clean tech from the Communists.

It's time to bring common sense back into the climate debate, which President Trump has done:

Maybe the Trump administration — or perhaps EPA DOGE — can finally get to the bottom of the federal temperature sensor data controversy.

About 50% of US temperature data is just made-up.https://t.co/LXus676UYS pic.twitter.com/l3p00B4Mbu — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) April 11, 2024

