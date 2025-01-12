A Message To All Americans From Storm-Ravaged Western North Carolina

Jason Ward, with Valley Strong Relief—a non-profit organization focused on providing aid to thousands of residents displaced in Western North Carolina by Hurricane Helene—released a TikTok video discussing the horrors of the Palisades Fire raging in Los Angeles County. However, he asked one crucial question: "What about Appalachia?"

Ward cited President Joe Biden's recent X post: "The federal government will cover 100% of the cost of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months." Referring to the X post, Ward said, "I hope that happens."

Ward then segues to the topic of forgotten and devastated Western North Carolina, asking, "What about Appalachia?"

Snow covers areas of western North Carolina ravaged by Hurricane Helene. Some people there are still living in tents, and piles of debris remain.



"We are 105 days in since one of the most devastating storms known to mankind. We are still supplying our own campers, shelters, while paying mortgages on piles of rubble. We are still running our own supply hubs for many people that lost everything, including homes and jobs. We still have bridges out - only four percent of the debris has been picked up. Many businesses are bankrupt, with insurance denying their claim," he explained.

Ward continued, "We have a polar vortex slamming Western North Carolina, while people going through ten gallons of propane a night - wonder when they will be getting their next tank."

While the nation's eyes are on the Palisades Fire, thousands of families are homeless, either spending cold nights in makeshift shelters, campers, tents, or, if they're lucky, hotels and motels paid for by FEMA.

However, Fox News reported, "FEMA began notifying some families checked into hotel or motel rooms that they are no longer eligible for the program due to one of the following reasons: an inspection indicated their home is now habitable, they declined an inspection or FEMA has been unable to contact them to update their housing needs."

Local media outlet WLOS reported that more than 5,600 households were staying in hotel or motel rooms paid by FEMA (as of one week ago).

Appalachia deserves better than this.

"California is getting all the federal assistance it needs but meanwhile the people of North Carolina are waiting in long lines for propane just so they can have some warmth in the donated RV's they're currently living in . This isn't right!" one X user said.

Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (Ret.) provided more color on the private supply hubs, helping thousands of families across the storm-devastated region.

"Biden and Mayorkas bankrupted FEMA to pay for illegal immigrant housing, and now American citizens who lost their homes in Hurricane Helene are essentially being told to screw," Trump spokeswoman and incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

Leavitt added: "This is unfair and arguably criminal. The good news is: President Trump will be back very soon to put Americans first again."