Meteorologists Warn About Super El Nino Event
Weather forecasters are sounding the alarm about what could become a "super" El Niño event, potentially one of the strongest on record.
"Strongest El Niño on record this year?!" meteorologist Ben Noll wrote on X. Noll said the latest ECMWF outlook indicates a 75% chance of a super El Niño by October, with "some scenarios suggesting the most intense event in more than a century."
Strongest El Niño on record this year?!— Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) April 6, 2026
New ECMWF guidance shows a *75% chance of a super El Niño* by October, with some scenarios suggesting the most intense event in more than a century.
It will bring wide-reaching weather impacts that last into 2027 🧵 pic.twitter.com/cRZrxGCxAa
Noll said, "El Niño forming by May, potentially becoming strong by August — new ECMWF seasonal modeling."
Latest El Niño odds:
22% chance of a super El Niño by August
80% chance of a strong event
98% chance of a moderate event
El Niño forming by May, potentially becoming strong by August — new ECMWF seasonal modeling.— Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) March 6, 2026
By the numbers:
• 22% chance of a super El Niño by August
• 80% chance of a strong event
• 98% chance of a moderate event
That's according to data from 50 ensemble members. pic.twitter.com/LDOogrRcEC
Meteorologist Ryan Maue noted:
New maps causing meteorologists to lose their minds in disbelief at massive heat build-up in the Equatorial Pacific— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) April 7, 2026
The oceans will not literally be boiling red 🔴 in the early autumn, but the Super El Niño will drive unprecedented global extreme weather events. pic.twitter.com/cEAmGIHuFI
Impacts for agri traders:
As we get into the middle/end of the growing season, the influence of a Super El Niño will need to be monitored going forward in all outlooks. Check out the SST Anomalies for August!— BAM Weather (@bam_weather) April 7, 2026
Come chat with us about this as we continue to tweak summer outlooks: https://t.co/FOJHGVeXkc pic.twitter.com/GgTB4XXNJn
If that scenario materializes, it could shift weather patterns worldwide, increasing the risk of flooding in some regions, drought and wildfires in others, and further raising global temperatures. An El Niño event typically strengthens the Pacific jet stream and redistributes heat and moisture globally.
Across the U.S., an El Niño influences seasonal rainfall, especially during winter. The stronger, more active jet stream typically shifts south, bringing wetter-than-average conditions to the southern U.S., including California, the Gulf Coast, and the Mid-South.
The good news is that El Niño reduces Atlantic hurricane activity.
Remember, left-wing corporate media is just a few months away from firing up the "hottest ever" global warming headlines to peddle junk climate science.
Global warming doomers, such as Greta, have shifted more recently from climate alarmism to Palestine activism. It is all about following the money.