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Meteorologists Warn About Super El Nino Event

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Weather forecasters are sounding the alarm about what could become a "super" El Niño event, potentially one of the strongest on record.

"Strongest El Niño on record this year?!" meteorologist Ben Noll wrote on X. Noll said the latest ECMWF outlook indicates a 75% chance of a super El Niño by October, with "some scenarios suggesting the most intense event in more than a century."

Noll said, "El Niño forming by May, potentially becoming strong by August — new ECMWF seasonal modeling."

Latest El Niño odds:

  • 22% chance of a super El Niño by August

  • 80% chance of a strong event

  • 98% chance of a moderate event

Meteorologist Ryan Maue noted:

Impacts for agri traders:

If that scenario materializes, it could shift weather patterns worldwide, increasing the risk of flooding in some regions, drought and wildfires in others, and further raising global temperatures. An El Niño event typically strengthens the Pacific jet stream and redistributes heat and moisture globally.

Across the U.S., an El Niño influences seasonal rainfall, especially during winter. The stronger, more active jet stream typically shifts south, bringing wetter-than-average conditions to the southern U.S., including California, the Gulf Coast, and the Mid-South.

The good news is that El Niño reduces Atlantic hurricane activity.

Remember, left-wing corporate media is just a few months away from firing up the "hottest ever" global warming headlines to peddle junk climate science.

Global warming doomers, such as Greta, have shifted more recently from climate alarmism to Palestine activism. It is all about following the money. 