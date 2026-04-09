Meteorologists Warn About Super El Nino Event

Weather forecasters are sounding the alarm about what could become a "super" El Niño event, potentially one of the strongest on record.

"Strongest El Niño on record this year?!" meteorologist Ben Noll wrote on X. Noll said the latest ECMWF outlook indicates a 75% chance of a super El Niño by October, with "some scenarios suggesting the most intense event in more than a century."

Strongest El Niño on record this year?!



New ECMWF guidance shows a *75% chance of a super El Niño* by October, with some scenarios suggesting the most intense event in more than a century.



It will bring wide-reaching weather impacts that last into 2027 🧵 pic.twitter.com/cRZrxGCxAa — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) April 6, 2026

Noll said, "El Niño forming by May, potentially becoming strong by August — new ECMWF seasonal modeling."

Latest El Niño odds:

22% chance of a super El Niño by August

80% chance of a strong event

98% chance of a moderate event

El Niño forming by May, potentially becoming strong by August — new ECMWF seasonal modeling.



By the numbers:



• 22% chance of a super El Niño by August

• 80% chance of a strong event

• 98% chance of a moderate event



That's according to data from 50 ensemble members. pic.twitter.com/LDOogrRcEC — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) March 6, 2026

Meteorologist Ryan Maue noted:

New maps causing meteorologists to lose their minds in disbelief at massive heat build-up in the Equatorial Pacific



The oceans will not literally be boiling red 🔴 in the early autumn, but the Super El Niño will drive unprecedented global extreme weather events. pic.twitter.com/cEAmGIHuFI — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) April 7, 2026

Impacts for agri traders:

As we get into the middle/end of the growing season, the influence of a Super El Niño will need to be monitored going forward in all outlooks. Check out the SST Anomalies for August!



Come chat with us about this as we continue to tweak summer outlooks: https://t.co/FOJHGVeXkc pic.twitter.com/GgTB4XXNJn — BAM Weather (@bam_weather) April 7, 2026

If that scenario materializes, it could shift weather patterns worldwide, increasing the risk of flooding in some regions, drought and wildfires in others, and further raising global temperatures. An El Niño event typically strengthens the Pacific jet stream and redistributes heat and moisture globally.

Across the U.S., an El Niño influences seasonal rainfall, especially during winter. The stronger, more active jet stream typically shifts south, bringing wetter-than-average conditions to the southern U.S., including California, the Gulf Coast, and the Mid-South.

The good news is that El Niño reduces Atlantic hurricane activity.

Remember, left-wing corporate media is just a few months away from firing up the "hottest ever" global warming headlines to peddle junk climate science.

Global warming doomers, such as Greta, have shifted more recently from climate alarmism to Palestine activism. It is all about following the money.