Mid-Atlantic States Brace For Another Winter Blast

Another midweek winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and ice from Kansas through the Ohio Valley and into the Mid-Atlantic. This wintry system overlaps with a polar vortex pouring Arctic air into the central and eastern areas of the Lower 48.

Meteorologist Kelly Cass wrote on X, "Another winter storm from the plains/midwest to the east. Oh, and yes, some snow for parts of the south too!"

Cass provided snow total forecasts through Wednesday for parts of the Midwest and Southeast.

More notably, the forecast through Thursday for the Mid-Atlantic states shows the potential for a major winter storm that could impact Raleigh, Richmond, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia.

Meteorologist Ava Marie of local media outlet WBAL in Baltimore provided a more in-depth snow forecast for the Washington–Baltimore metro area.

It was me. ;) I spent all weekend wishing away the snowstorm, and voila, the models continue to decrease the snow for Baltimore. I'll let you know if that changes, but that's the best data we have for now. Are you bummed? Or relieved? @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/mxfNiw5qu8 — Ava Marie (@AvaWBAL) February 17, 2025

At the same time, a polar vortex is set to dump Arctic air into some central and southern states, with tens of millions of Americans expected to be under cold weather alerts by the middle of the week.

"Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, & Polar Vortex Is Coming For You" https://t.co/Z3XtMvNxkZ — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 15, 2025

Meteorological spring begins on March 1.