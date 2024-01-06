Millions Brace For Northeast's Biggest Snowstorm In Years

Millions of Americans from the Carolinas to Maine are under winter weather alerts ahead of what could be the biggest snowstorm to hit the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast in at least a year.

The storm is developing on Friday along the Gulf Coast. According to computer forecast models, major cities along the Northeast's I-95 corridor will likely escape the brunt of the snowstorm (not what snow lovers want to hear). However, regions in the Interior Northeast could see upwards of 12 inches of snow.

The system will traverse the Southeast and into the mid-Atlantic Friday into Saturday. Snow, sleet, and rain are expected across the Atlantic region on Saturday, quickly changing to rain from DC to Baltimore to Philadelphia to New York City. Some metro areas along the I-95 might record an inch of snow.

The good news is that a multi-year snow drought could end across some of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast metro areas.

Areas north and west of the DC to Baltimore to Philadelphia to NYC could record 4 to 8 inches of snow, with isolated amounts over a foot.

The first in a series of 7 winter storms that is predicted to occur by https://t.co/YxtQAImEWH. The first storm will bring heavy snow to PA into New England. The pattern will get busy through March and in that pattern, a storm of Big Daddy potential may occur. pic.twitter.com/Vrdygetb1d — Weather Madness (@HenryMargusity) January 5, 2024

Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services, told Bloomberg that rain is expected to start in New York City late Saturday, with the storm strengthening overnight. He said northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and parts of Connecticut might see 2 to 6 inches of snow, adding Upstate New York and interior New England could see upwards of 10 inches.

Carolan said, "It is the best snowfall we have seen in over a year in many of these locations."

We noted on Monday, "First Time In Nearly 2 Years": Snow Drought In Major US Northeast Cities May End Soon, and published a note this morning about an incoming cold blast for the Lower 48 later this month.

Is there another storm forecasted for next week?

Power outages could be a big story by midweek next week. Back to back systems... with rains... snow... melt... more rains... then huge winds. Gust maps continue to show widespread 50mph+ across the eastern US. Some even higher along the coast! Early Wednesday AM here shows the… pic.twitter.com/zeVT1TWTWJ — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) January 5, 2024

Thank you, El Nino.