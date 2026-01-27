"Mother Nature Stops For No One": All Eyes On Next Winter Storm Threat For US East

A day or so after the historic winter blast buried much of the eastern half of the US in snow and ice and unleashed dangerously cold air that strained power grids from ERCOT to PJM, forecasters are now tracking another winter threat with potential impact on the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast later this weekend.

Frigid across much of the Lower 48 with 260 Million + below freezing and 90% by area



Some moderation across Texas and the South this afternoon, including Nashville 33°F to 35°F in early afternoon pic.twitter.com/kVIJMb52rR — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 27, 2026

Meteorologist Ben Knoll published a note earlier today that warned of "high confidence that a powerful storm, packing blizzard conditions, will form near the East Coast. How close or far that storm is from the coast is less certain."

On X, Knoll wrote:

Another day, another weather update! The last week has been among the busiest I've had in my career so far. Mother Nature stops for no one, so the forecasts must keep flowing. Compared to yesterday, there’s a little more clarity in the weekend forecast, but it isn’t set in stone.

Will this weekend's powerful storm be closer to the coast or farther offshore? That's the key question. For now, the highest chances for impacts are along the coast from North Carolina's Outer Banks to southeast New England.

He noted:

This storm's strongest snow signals are located in the Carolinas, coastal Mid-Atlantic and coastal New England. Of course, there's a chance things trend back west, so keep watching!

This storm's strongest snow signals are located in the Carolinas, coastal Mid-Atlantic and coastal New England.



Of course, there's a chance things trend back west, so keep watching! pic.twitter.com/iFSECIzyDQ — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) January 27, 2026

Other meteorologists and private weather forecasters are beginning to post model guidance showing a potential winter storm threat for the Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

Confidence is increasing in the potential for a winter storm to impact eastern parts of North Carolina, including the Outer Banks. This would be in the Saturday/Sunday time frame. We're still 4-5 days out from possible impacts, meaning uncertainty abounds. But computer models are… pic.twitter.com/veUpcdaZYF — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) January 27, 2026

You can already see several of the GEFS members are well west of the operational runs. pic.twitter.com/ATziA5ETuz — BAM Weather (@bam_weather) January 27, 2026

East coast chatter on this weekend snow is real. Low pressure likely slides by just off the coast. How close means so much as to who gets what. Latest GFS and EURO snowfall totals here. So yes something to watch for. Some big numbers too. Hmmmm. Do you want to build a snowman? pic.twitter.com/Cb3wbe8hl1 — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) January 27, 2026

We are trending towards another winter storm threat this weekend 👀 pic.twitter.com/cjeTBsl6J2 — Max Velocity (@MaxVelocityWX) January 27, 2026

