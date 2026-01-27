print-icon
"Mother Nature Stops For No One": All Eyes On Next Winter Storm Threat For US East

by Tyler Durden
A day or so after the historic winter blast buried much of the eastern half of the US in snow and ice and unleashed dangerously cold air that strained power grids from ERCOT to PJM, forecasters are now tracking another winter threat with potential impact on the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast later this weekend.

Meteorologist Ben Knoll published a note earlier today that warned of "high confidence that a powerful storm, packing blizzard conditions, will form near the East Coast. How close or far that storm is from the coast is less certain."

On X, Knoll wrote:

Another day, another weather update! The last week has been among the busiest I've had in my career so far.

Mother Nature stops for no one, so the forecasts must keep flowing. Compared to yesterday, there’s a little more clarity in the weekend forecast, but it isn’t set in stone.

Will this weekend's powerful storm be closer to the coast or farther offshore? That's the key question. For now, the highest chances for impacts are along the coast from North Carolina's Outer Banks to southeast New England.

He noted:

This storm's strongest snow signals are located in the Carolinas, coastal Mid-Atlantic and coastal New England. Of course, there's a chance things trend back west, so keep watching!

Other meteorologists and private weather forecasters are beginning to post model guidance showing a potential winter storm threat for the Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

Winter is not over yet. We encourage readers to learn more about how fossil fuels are helping keep power grids from collapsing (read).

