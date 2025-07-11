Ben Davidson of Space Weather News issued a warning on X overnight about an Earth-facing coronal hole that could eject fast-moving solar wind toward Earth, potentially triggering elevated geomagnetic activity, including auroras and geomagnetic storms. The high-speed stream is expected to reach Earth within days.

"Now THAT is a coronal hole. Whoa momma," Davidson said, adding,"Excess magnitude/volcanic watch is in play now. Solar wind enhancement expected Saturday/Sunday/Monday."

Solarham, a solar storm monitoring website, warned, "The onset of a coronal hole stream was not expected until within the next few days."

On Thursday, Solarham described the "Coronal Hole to Face Earth" that will begin impact Earth this weekend:

A large coronal hole will begin to face Earth this weekend. A solar wind stream flowing from this zone is expected to reach Earth beginning July 12th with the main influence by July 13/14. It is possible that a geomagnetic storm watch will be issued in the days ahead.

As of Friday morning, Solarham data shows all quiet across the Western Hemisphere.

For context, disturbances in Earth's magnetosphere—triggered by solar activity such as coronal mass ejections (CMEs)—can impact the modern economy in multiple ways, including degrading satellite systems and GPS, disrupting power grids and high-frequency communications, and more.

A Carrington-class storm would be absolutely catastrophic for the world, potentially causing trillions of dollars in economic damage globally.

