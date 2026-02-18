Oklahoma Governor Declares State Of Emergency As Fast-Moving Wildfires Scorch The Panhandle

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a State of Emergency as a massive wildfire spread across the panhandle region of the state and crossed into Kansas.

The Ranger Road Fire has burned 145,000 acres and is one of four wildfires raging in the northwest region of the state. In total, the fires have scorched about 156,000 acres.

Latest from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture:

Ranger Road Fire: 145,000 acres, 0% contained

Stevens Fire: 5,500 acres

Side Road Fire: 3,300 acres, 25% contained

43 Fire: 2,200 acres, 20% contained

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture shared this update on wildfires:



🎥Tammy Lawrence



Follow our live blog:

"I've declared a State of Emergency in Beaver, Texas, and Woodward counties as wildfires continue to impact parts of Oklahoma," Stitt wrote on X.

Please join me in continuing to support and pray for these affected communities, families, farmers, as well as our first responders who are working…

Storm chaser Jaden Pappenheim published a drone video showing a large swath of charred land in the aftermath of the Ranger Road Fire in Beaver County.

HEARTBREAKING First Light of the Ranger Road Fire aftermath across Beaver County, Oklahoma, this morning. The Ranger Road Fire has burned approximately 145,000 acres, injured four firefighters, and destroyed a few homes. Please keep everyone impacted by yesterday's fires in your…

More than 5 million people were under red-flag warnings from New Mexico and Texas to Colorado and Kansas earlier today.

Drought and wildfire risks are elevated across the western half of the U.S.

Here are some high-value energy infrastructure assets, including refineries, natural gas hubs, and power plants, that are either near the wildfires or in areas with elevated wildfire risk.

So far, there has been no official word on fire-related damage to Oklahoma's cattle industry. The state is a top cattle producer, ranked No. 2 nationally, with roughly 4.6 million cattle and calves and nearly 2 million beef cows, making it a very critical part of the U.S. beef supply chain.