print-icon
print-icon

Old Man Winter Points Crosshairs On US Mid-Atlantic

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The latest forecast model guidance shows a possible winter storm or wintery mix late Sunday night into Monday for the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Quick morning update to my snow potential map for the Jan 5-6 storm - this is still subject to some changes, but confidence is gradually increasing on the following corridor," meteorologist Tomer Burg wrote on X. 

 Mike's Weather Page wrote in a separate X post, "Things stay stable through the weekend for the SE. A Monday AM cold front line incoming here. Cold air behind for next week with the next round towards the following weekend. That's the south and/or east snow maker question mark."

"The Northeast Direct Snow Train will be making stops in DC, Baltimore, Philly and NY City on Monday," WBAL TV (Baltimore-based) meteorologist Tony Pann wrote on X. 

More on the incoming storm from meteorologist Ryan Maue.

Bloomberg data shows that the average temperatures in the Lower 48 are set to trend under a 30-year mean for the next two weeks. What happened to global warming?

By the way...

Latest reporting on weather and energy markets:

Old Man Winter is inbound. 

0
Loading...