Open Windows At Night: "Dramatic Pattern Change" For US East Temps Ahead

by Tyler Durden
The NWS Weather Prediction Center is forecasting a dramatic temperature shift across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S., from blistering heat to a cold down by the end of the week. That's welcoming news for residents in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast areas, where relentless heat has sent HVAC usage higher and power bills quite literally through the roof. 

A two-week temperature forecast for the Washington, DC metro area shows readings likely sliding below the 30-year average by week's end and staying there for 10-12 days. With peak summer already locked in on July 15 for the Northern Hemisphere, it's all downhill from here.

Northeast meteorologist Mark Margavage expects the following for the next two weeks:

  • Heavy Rain Thursday Afternoon(interior) -Friday Morning(Coast)

  • Below Average Temperatures move in promptly on July 31

  • Temperatures Rebound towards normal August 4-8

  • A Brief Surge of Above Normal Temperatures August 9 ahead of another Cold Front 

  • Severe Weather Possible August 9 with Cold Front Passage

  • Below Normal Temperatures return August 10 - TBD ~Meteorologist Mark Margavage

A separate forecast by WeatherBELL Chief Forecaster Joe Bastardi predicts an inflection point in the Atlantic hurricane season, shifting from calm to more active conditions in early August.

Here are more details about the power bill crisis unfolding across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states, regions largely governed by radical leftists that have mismanaged the power grid amid an influx of AI data center demand. 

Turn off those HVAC units and open the doors at night to trim power costs. 

