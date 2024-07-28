Park Fire Burns '5,000 Acres An Hour' In California 

Leftist corporate media can't blame this wildfire on climate change...

Park Fire reminders:



- The fire was started by a man pushing a burning car into a ravine.



- There's been no warming in the area where the fire started. https://t.co/sySTanbgughttps://t.co/hoE0xiCQMx pic.twitter.com/jNMVmR9SUq — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) July 28, 2024

The massive wildfire raging in northern California, now America's largest active blaze and the seventh-largest in the state's history, has an official cause according to local officials: The Park Fire was ignited on Wednesday afternoon when a man pushed a flaming car down a hill into the dried brush in Chico's Bidwell Park.

On July 25, 2024, NOAA’s JPSS Program satellites captured imagery of a smoke plume from the #ParkFire, located north of Sacramento, CA.



Images show a burn scar and intense heat, marked by yellow and red dots from the VIIRS Active Fire Product.



Image credit: @CIRA_CSU/@NOAA pic.twitter.com/k1yCfX3Z76 — Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) (@JPSSProgram) July 26, 2024

Since then, Park Fire has exploded in size, growing to more than 350,000 acres with only 12% contained as of early Sunday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Park Fire is now number seven on the list of the state's top ten Largest Wildfires.

"Extreme fire conditions continue to challenge firefighters as the blaze has now grown to over 350,000 acres. Every effort is being made to combat this devastating fire," the state agency said.

A #Firenado in the #ParkFire shows how wildfire conditions can suddenly change and move across roads. pic.twitter.com/B6OcPLK8bH — R. Scott Ernst, CPA, J.D. (@ScottErnstDSV) July 28, 2024

Cal Fire Incident Commander Billy See told reporters on Saturday morning the out-of-control wildfire had been "growing 5,000 acres an hour since the inception or the ignition of this incident started," adding, "Okay, just to put that into perspective, we're looking at almost 8 square miles an hour this thing is taking out. ... It's going to be another dynamic day."

Amazing footage of the #ParkFire from the Colby Mt camera on 7/26 pic.twitter.com/OGTDvQ2uck — Hijo de Puttis (@hijodeputtis) July 27, 2024

Local paper SFGate said there has been a "continuous stream of evacuations in Butte and Tehama counties, and more recently, Shasta County." At least 4,400 people have been evacuated from unincorporated Butte County, and about 400 people have been evacuated in Chico.

"The entire town of Paradise has fallen under an evacuation warning. Paradise was devoured by the 153,336-acre Camp Fire in 2018; the devastating blaze destroyed more than 18,000 structures and killed 85 people," SFGate noted.