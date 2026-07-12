"Planet's Strongest Heat Dome" To Bake America's Heartland

What some meteorologists are calling the "planet's strongest heat dome" is set to build over America's heartland next week. Triple-digit temperatures are expected across the northern Plains, with dangerous heat pushing eastward into parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

"The planet's strongest heat dome will develop over the Intermountain West and Plains into next week," meteorologists Ben Noll wrote on X, adding, "This will produce rare levels of heat up to around 110 degrees in Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas. On Sunday, Billings, Montana, could be hotter than Phoenix!"

The planet's strongest heat dome will develop over the Intermountain West and Plains into next week.



This will produce rare levels of heat up to around 110 degrees in Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas.



On Sunday, Billings, Montana, could be hotter than Phoenix! pic.twitter.com/rM60lGjUVS — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) July 10, 2026

Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli also sounded the alarm, saying, "Whopper of a heat dome coming, and that's no exaggeration! In all aspects: size, longevity, and especially intensity this will be extreme. The heat dome should shatter all-time records for upper level pressure in the Northern Plain States."

‼️ Whopper of a heat dome coming, and that’s no exaggeration! In all aspects: size, longevity, and especially intensity this will be extreme. The heat dome should shatter all-time records for upper level pressure in the Northern Plain States. Actual Temperatures (not heat index)… pic.twitter.com/C3HF7N2nbL — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) July 8, 2026

Bloomberg data for the Lower 48 show that forecast high temperatures will be comparable to those recorded during the last heat wave from late June into early July.

High temperatures in Washington are expected to reach 100F by midweek.

Temperatures in New York City are expected to reach the high 90s by Wednesday.

It is likely that the PJM Interconnection grid will withstand the second round of heat, as the Trump administration has made it a priority to ensure maximum power generation during hot days when cooling demand surges.

Beyond grid stability concerns during peak-load hours, attention will likely turn to agricultural markets as critical growing regions bake under extreme heat. Wheat futures in Chicago surged 3% on Friday.