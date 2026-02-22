"Potentially Worst Blizzard In Decade" Set To Hammer Mid-Atlantic And Northeast

A potentially historic winter storm is set to slam the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast beginning Sunday, bringing heavy snow, damaging winds, and coastal flooding.

As of Sunday morning, 35 million people are under Blizzard Warning alerts from the Mid-Atlantic through New England, according to a post on X from the National Weather Service Prediction Center.

Meteorologists are already labeling the nor'easter as potentially historic and warn it could be the most intense blizzard to hit the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast in a decade.

⚠️We are continuing to track what is looking to be a historic winter storm for the Northeastern US. Heavy Rates, high gusts, and better consensus within models. This is not a storm to underestimate for SUN PM - MON!



We will be doing a client live for the area at 7PM-ET! If you… pic.twitter.com/81AWSqqoAO — BAM Weather (@bam_weather) February 21, 2026

Potentially the worst blizzard in a decade is forecast to strike the northeast on Sunday into Monday. A historic snowstorm is forecast to bury Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston with potentially up to two feet of snow. Powerful 60-70 MPH wind gusts could cause widespread… pic.twitter.com/wlfWDKJ7mF — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) February 21, 2026

The 21z RAP is just a few inches short of producing the biggest snowfall of ALL TIME in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Area.



The record is 27.2" in March 2017#wxtwitter #wxX #NEPA #BlizzardOf2026 pic.twitter.com/DzqIa9MFTq — Mark Margavage (@MeteoMark) February 21, 2026

Snowfall forecasts are already pointing to a high-impact setup along large stretches of the I-95 corridor, from the Washington, D.C., area to Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston, where significant accumulations are possible.

In the Tri-State region, some forecasts suggest localized totals could reach upwards of 2 feet, likely sparking major travel disruptions from the I-95 corridor to air travel.

"DHS suspends TSA PreCheck & Global Entry over shutdown. Millions who paid for faster security now stuck in regular lines—while a historic blizzard cancels 7,000+ flights in the Northeast," Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson wrote on X.

The storm's setup is similar to the 2016 blizzard that blanketed Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and New York City with up to 2 feet of snow in some areas.