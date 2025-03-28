print-icon
Powerful 7.7 Quake Rocks Myanmar: Buildings Collapse, Dozens Dead

by Tyler Durden
A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar at the end of the week in Southeast Asia, toppling buildings and destroying critical infrastructure.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck near Mandalay—Myanmar’s second-largest city, home to more than a million people—around noon on Friday. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock followed just minutes later. The quakes hit at a shallow depth of about 10 miles, intensifying the surface-level destruction.

A doctor from Mandalay General Hospital told The New York Times that dozens are dead and at least 300 injured.

“More injured people keep arriving, but we do not have enough doctors and nurses,” said Dr. Kyaw Zin. “The cotton swabs have almost run out.”

Beyond central Myanmar and Bangkok, China’s state media reported quake damage in Ruili, a city in Yunnan Province near the Myanmar border.

