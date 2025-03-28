Powerful 7.7 Quake Rocks Myanmar: Buildings Collapse, Dozens Dead

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar at the end of the week in Southeast Asia, toppling buildings and destroying critical infrastructure.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck near Mandalay—Myanmar’s second-largest city, home to more than a million people—around noon on Friday. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock followed just minutes later. The quakes hit at a shallow depth of about 10 miles, intensifying the surface-level destruction.

Devastation across the city of Mandalay in Myanmar, as a result of today’s 7.7 magnitude earthquake, with dozens of buildings having collapsed as well as the Ava Bridge over the Irrawaddy River. pic.twitter.com/8YE8KsxXws — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 28, 2025

Mandalay airport significantly damaged after 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits central Myanmar.



The epicenter of the quake was registered by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) as 16 km north-northwest of Sagaing at 1:20 PM local time, at a depth of 10 km. It also said the… pic.twitter.com/58SLIuawYm — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) March 28, 2025

WILD FOOTAGE 🔴



The moment the 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital and third-largest city.



Looks like infrastructure will need lots of work. pic.twitter.com/3SgGhFN0VU — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 28, 2025

A doctor from Mandalay General Hospital told The New York Times that dozens are dead and at least 300 injured.

“More injured people keep arriving, but we do not have enough doctors and nurses,” said Dr. Kyaw Zin. “The cotton swabs have almost run out.”

Hundreds of miles from the epicenter, in Bangkok...

Additional footage showing the collapse of an under construction skyscraper in Bangkok, during today’s 7.7 magnitude earthquake on the border between Thailand and Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/NX3o5XbJtA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 28, 2025

Earthquake sum up 3pm (Mynamar/Thailand)

- 7.7 quake hit near Mandalay/Myanmar

- Hundreds of homes collapsed (various Myanmar cities)

- Strong shocks in Thailand + multiple building collapse in Bangkok

- USGS predicts thousands of people dead



(Bangkok clips from social media:) pic.twitter.com/kJodTn6BIg — Florian Witulski (@vaitor) March 28, 2025

Beyond central Myanmar and Bangkok, China’s state media reported quake damage in Ruili, a city in Yunnan Province near the Myanmar border.

