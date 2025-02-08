Powerful Earthquake Rattles Caribbean Sea Near Cayman Islands

A powerful earthquake has been reported in the Caribbean Sea. According to USGS data, the 7.6-magnitude quake struck about 125 miles southwest of the Cayman Islands. Tsunami alerts have been issued for multiple coastlines along the Caribbean Sea.

NOAA posted the latest tsunami map.

"This was a lateral "strike-slip" quake; minimal up/down motion, so very low tsunami threat," meteorologist Matthew Cappucci wrote on X.

NEW: A very strong magnitude 7.6 #earthquake just occurred in the northwest Caribbean about 125 miles south-southwest of Grand Cayman.



It was shallow, with a depth of barely 7 miles.



This was a lateral "strike slip" quake; minimal up/down motion, so very low tsunami threat.

