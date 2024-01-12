Powerful Winter Storm Grounds Chicago O'Hare Air Traffic As Flight Cancellation Sparks Travel Chaos

Legacy media spent this week pushing out climate doomsday propaganda about how 2023 was allegedly the hottest year on record.

Why Are "Hottest Year" Ever Headlines Spiking Right Before A Polar Vortex? https://t.co/eAeyFjAwtL — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 12, 2024

If so, then how is it not even two weeks into the new year that Chicago O'Hare International Airport issued a ground stop due to blizzard conditions?

Round 2 of the winter storm has arrived west of Chicago. Very heavy and wet snow now falling. Winds have increased from this morning. Things will only get worse from here as the peak of the storm arrives later today. Ground stop at O’hare is in place. Tracking this major Winter… pic.twitter.com/k8n6cXXD3X — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) January 12, 2024

As of 0930, Reuters, citing flight-tracking website FlightAware, reported 1,643 flights were canceled, and 1,238 flights were delayed nationwide.

Website FlyChicago reported at 1000 ET that most of those cancellations were at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (757 cancellations) and Midway International Airport (261 cancellations). O'Hare issued a ground-stop delay earlier this morning.

Air travel disruptions are due to a powerful winter storm dumping heavy snow across the Midwest and the Great Lakes. Blizzard warnings are in effect for six states, including Nebraska and Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has asked all drivers to stay off the roads.

If you're out on the roads this morning, you're not going to have a good time. These webcams (courtesy of @IDOT_Illinois & @ILTollway) show conditions that are common across the area with snow-covered roads & visibilities of <= 1/2 mile. Consider postponing travel this morning. pic.twitter.com/ShoofNuoPa — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 12, 2024

It's an active day with all sorts of weather alerts posted across the eastern half of the US.

Meanwhile, a polar vortex split is about to freeze a large swath of the Lower 48.

"Gobsmackingly Bananas": Weather Models Predict Polar Vortex Invasion Into US https://t.co/iMwD7WJxhS — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 7, 2024

Will The Texas Power Grid Survive Next Week's Polar Vortex? https://t.co/BcGsF8g2t8 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 10, 2024

As noted Thursday evening, weather forecasters are watching a possible winter storm for the Northeast early next week.

"Hurricane-Force Blizzard" Could Hit Northeast Next Week, Weather Forecaster Warns https://t.co/W9yfj7dwLP — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 11, 2024

Shady climate math on record heat and now winter storms do not compute.