Powerful Winter Storm Grounds Chicago O'Hare Air Traffic As Flight Cancellation Sparks Travel Chaos

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jan 12, 2024 - 04:40 PM

Legacy media spent this week pushing out climate doomsday propaganda about how 2023 was allegedly the hottest year on record.

If so, then how is it not even two weeks into the new year that Chicago O'Hare International Airport issued a ground stop due to blizzard conditions?

As of 0930, Reuters, citing flight-tracking website FlightAware, reported 1,643 flights were canceled, and 1,238 flights were delayed nationwide. 

Website FlyChicago reported at 1000 ET that most of those cancellations were at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (757 cancellations) and Midway International Airport (261 cancellations). O'Hare issued a ground-stop delay earlier this morning. 

Air travel disruptions are due to a powerful winter storm dumping heavy snow across the Midwest and the Great Lakes. Blizzard warnings are in effect for six states, including Nebraska and Wisconsin. 

The National Weather Service in Chicago has asked all drivers to stay off the roads. 

It's an active day with all sorts of weather alerts posted across the eastern half of the US. 

Meanwhile, a polar vortex split is about to freeze a large swath of the Lower 48. 

As noted Thursday evening, weather forecasters are watching a possible winter storm for the Northeast early next week. 

Shady climate math on record heat and now winter storms do not compute. 

