Private Jets Headed To Global Warming Conference "Literally Frozen On Runway" 

While world leaders spoke at a 'global warming' conference in Dubai, located in the heart of the Arabian Desert, discussing the usual: banning gas stoves, cow farts, and petrol-powered vehicles, a powerful snowstorm grounded all flights at Munich Airport in Germany.

"Private jets in Munich on the way to Dubai global warming conference are literally frozen on the runway, which has turned into a glacier," said Ryan Maue, a meteorologist and former NOAA chief scientist.

Private jets in Munich on the way to Dubai global warming conference are literally frozen on the runway, which has turned into a glacier. https://t.co/Q2s9J5cLkE — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) December 2, 2023

All flights have been canceled at Munich Airport.

What Munich Airport traffic usually looks like on a Saturday afternoon compared to today as the airport has closed due to heavy snowfall. MUC is expected to reopen tomorrow at 0500 UTC.



Nearly 600 flights at MUC canceled today. pic.twitter.com/1sVaeqSiWr — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 2, 2023

If not in years, Munich might have received the most significant snowfall on record.

With 44 cm left on the ground this morning, Munich, Germany has officially experienced its biggest December snowstorm on record.

pic.twitter.com/qMqEHoQiLj — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) December 2, 2023

Another inconvenient truth...

Europe hasn't seen a snow cover like this since 2010—60% is blanketed in white! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/zuDB1GfkxM — Xavi Ruiz (@xruiztru) December 1, 2023

If world leaders actually believed in global warming, they would've not flown private jets to the desert. Furthermore, having a global warming conference in an area where it snows is just bad optics for these virtue-signaling elites.