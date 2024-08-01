Raging California Wildfire Swells To 5th Largest In State History

Authored by Jill McLaughlin via The Epoch Times,

A massive fire in Northern California grew again July 30 to nearly 610 square miles—bigger than the city of Los Angeles—making it the fifth-largest fire in state history.

The Park fire, which started July 24 after a man allegedly pushed a burning car into a park ravine, had destroyed 361 structures by Wednesday afternoon, 209 of which were single-family homes, according to Incident Commander Billy See, an assistant fire chief for Fresno County Fire Protection District.

“We still have a lot of work to do ahead of us,” See said during an afternoon press briefing.

Nearly 6,000 fire personnel were battling the expansive blaze, aided by 41 helicopters, 521 fire engines, and nearly 200 bulldozers. The fire was 18 percent contained by Wednesday, according to See.

Crews were able to close 50 miles of fire line so far, See said.

Garrett Sjolund, Butte County Fire Chief, said some people have been able to return home after being evacuated for the past few days. There still could be hot spots around the homes, and residents were cautioned to look for any fire dangers, he said.

About 8,310 people were under evacuation warnings or orders in Butte County and about 1,160 in Tehama County on Wednesday.

Evacuation orders in north Chico and south Cohasset, a city about 18 miles northeast of Chico, were reduced to evacuation warnings as the fire moved away from some residential areas.

“I’m pleased to say that things are continuing to improve,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said.

Arrests

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women after entering Sycamore Valley Road in Chico on Monday. The area was under an evacuation order, according to the sheriff’s office.

Delmara Apel, 41, of Cohasset and Amy Jackson, 43, of Chico were arrested by deputies responding to a report of possible looters in the area.

When deputies arrived, they found a truck with three people inside parked at a roadblock near the intersection of Sycamore Valley and Cohasset Road, the sheriff’s office said in a press release Wednesday.

An investigation revealed that two women allegedly left the truck and ran into the area while it was under evacuation. The women were found about a half-mile away from the truck.

Jackson was found at the bottom of a hill and allegedly did not follow deputies’ directions when they asked her to walk up the hill, according to the report.

Both women were taken to the county jail and booked on one count each of entering an area under an evacuation order. Apel was also booked on a felony count of smuggling methamphetamine into the jail after the illegal substance was allegedly found in her possession.

The Sheriff’s Department also arrested Joseph Patrick Gilbert Jr., 39, on July 25, in Palermo, about 30 miles south of Chico.

Cal Fire investigators responded to the report of a person setting fire to the grass on Lincoln Boulevard. The fire burned less than an acre before it was contained.

Gilbert was charged with arson and taken to the county jail.

Fire retardant coats a vehicle as the Nixon fire burns near the Riverside County community of Aguanga on July 29, 2024. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Nixon fire

A wildfire outside Temecula in Riverside County had grown to nearly 8 square miles Wednesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Nearly 750 fire personnel were working to control the blaze, which was threatening at least 900 homes and buildings, according to Cal Fire.

“The Nixon fire displayed moderate fire activity and continued to burn to the south and east, adjacent to the San Diego County line and the Beauty Mountain Wilderness in steep and rugged terrain,” Cal Fire said in an update Wednesday.

Several neighborhoods were evacuated. The county opened a center at Temecula Valley High School for displaced residents.

Lake fire

Numerous air tankers and more than 2,000 firefighters were also battling the Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County, which neared 92 percent containment by Wednesday.

The fire had grown to nearly 60.5 square miles in an area favored by celebrities and wealthy residents.

One house was destroyed by the fire and four other buildings were damaged. Seven fire personnel and civilians have been injured in the fire, Cal Fire reported.