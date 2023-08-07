Severe Storms Pound Millions In Eastern US

On Monday evening, a line of storms with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain swept through the Mid-Atlantic region. Hundreds of thousands of customers are without power, and a large number of flight disruptions have been reported at major airports.

Incredible view of severe storms marching across the Mid-Atlantic this evening. pic.twitter.com/oadUWqDRw6 — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) August 7, 2023

Over 40 million people from Tennessee to New York are currently under a tornado watch.

Ryan Maue, a meteorologist and former NOAA chief scientist, tweeted, "Heavy duty squall line bowing into Philadelphia in next 30-minutes with gusty winds, embedded tornado."

Heavy duty squall line bowing into Philadelphia in next 30-minutes with gusty winds, embedded tornado. pic.twitter.com/WTpcSKFTYR — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 7, 2023

Nearly 700,000 customers are without power across nine states, according to Poweroutage.US.

More than 1,200 flights are delayed and 350 canceled, with the bulk of the disruptions at Mid-Alantic airports.

Chaos across Mid-Alantic and Northeast.

Tornado came through and effed up my little town of Westminster Maryland. Stay safe out there folks, these are the end times! #TornadoWatch #tornado #westminster #WeatherAlert #maryland pic.twitter.com/haNAzUi7bW — Jason Perrott (Scurve McBeats) (@jasonperrott) August 7, 2023

A possible tornado was spotted in Harford, NY, as severe storms continue to push through the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. #nywx pic.twitter.com/c1Fjm5KNmk — FOX Weather (@foxweather) August 7, 2023

Wow… insane bow echo closing in on my home state! Winds gusting as high as 70mph are possible along with hail and heavy rain. The chance for a tornado cannot be ruled out! Stay safe! #njwx pic.twitter.com/sqI8bxhnnG — Brian Michigan (@WSAVBrianM) August 7, 2023

*Developing...